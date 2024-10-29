Diwali 2024: Top Festive Gadget Picks for the Perfect Diwali Gift

As Diwali approaches, the search for meaningful gifts that bring joy and functionality to our loved ones begins. Whether capturing the sparkle of diyas or staying connected during family gatherings, these tech picks make for perfect Diwali gifts. With festive deals, it's the ideal time to spread happiness through these thoughtful presents!

1. Wipro Elato BK212 Multi Cooker Kettle





The Wipro Elato BK212 Multi Cooker Kettle is more than just an appliance; it's a time-saving and versatile kitchen companion. With its cool touch design, rust-resistant build, and ability to cook multiple dishes at once, it's the perfect gift to show your care. MRP 1999

2. Light up your Diwali with Tivoli Audio Revive





This Diwali, elevate your celebrations with the Tivoli Audio Revive, a stylish Bluetooth speaker and lamp combined. Its unique design not only enhances the aesthetic of any room but also fills it with rich, immersive sound. The wireless charging feature adds a layer of convenience, making it an ideal gift for loved ones. Perfect for creating a warm, festive atmosphere, the Revive ensures your Diwali is bright and melodious.

You can purchase the Tivoli Audio Revive at a special Diwali discounted price of just ₹21,990. Available through Amazon and their official partner in India, Alphatec.

3. Wipro Vesta FS201 Cold press slow juicer





The Wipro Vesta FS201 Cold Press Slow Juicer maximizes nutrition with its low RPM extraction process, preserving essential nutrients while efficiently squeezing juice from fruits and vegetables. Powered by a robust 240W copper DC motor, it ensures optimal juicing with minimal pulp and features a dual-feeding chute for versatile use, including nut milk and sorbet preparation. Easy to operate and clean, this BPA-free juicer includes a reverse function and cleaning brush for added convenience. You can purchase the Wipro Vesta FS201 Cold Press Slow Juicer at special price of just ₹14,999.

4. Sony PlayStation 5 Slim





Celebrate Diwali with the all-new PS5 Slim, a sleek powerhouse designed for gaming enthusiasts. Enjoy breathtaking visuals, ultra-fast performance, and immersive 3D audio, making every gaming session unforgettable. Equipped with a custom AMD Ryzen CPU, Radeon RDNA 2 GPU, and 825GB SSD, it supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, redefining gameplay with stunning realism. Available at ₹54,990, find the PS5 Slim at Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and other participating retailers.

5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





Give the gift of immersive sound this Diwali with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Perfect for enjoying festive playlists or spiritual bhajans, these wireless earbuds provide superb sound quality and active noise cancellation. Their ergonomic design and long battery life make them ideal for extended use during the five days of celebration.

6. HMD Crest 5G Smartphone





Light up your loved ones' Diwali with the HMD Crest 5G Smartphone! Its vibrant 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display is perfect for capturing the festival's brilliance. The 50-megapixel dual rear camera and 50-megapixel selfie camera ensure every moment—from lighting diyas to family gatherings—is recorded in stunning clarity. With impressive battery life, they can enjoy the festivities without worrying about staying connected. Available on HMD.com, Amazon.in, or at nearby retail stores with special Diwali offers

7. Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smartwatch





Help your loved ones maintain their wellness through the festive season with the Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smartwatch. They can monitor their fitness, manage stress levels, and track heart rate even while indulging in Diwali sweets and celebrations. Features like multisport tracking and phone call functionality make it a practical yet stylish gift choice.

8. HMD Skyline Smartphone





Gift the power to capture Diwali memories with the HMD Skyline Smartphone. Its 108-megapixel rear camera and 50-megapixel selfie camera ensure stunning photos of illuminated homes, rangoli designs, and festive gatherings. The sleek design and vibrant 6.55-inch full-HD+ display make it a stylish Diwali gift. Available on HMD.com, Amazon.in, or at nearby retail outlets with special Diwali pricing.

9. Ambrane Stylo 20





The Ambrane Stylo 20 is a 20000mAh power bank designed for fast, versatile charging across devices like iPhone, Android, TWS, and speakers. With 22.5W PD and QC fast charging output, it powers devices up to 50% in 30 minutes and recharges itself quickly via a 20W Type-C input. Equipped with 2 USB ports and 1 Type-C port, it allows simultaneous charging of three devices. Its sleek, durable design is travel-friendly and BIS-certified for safe, secure charging. Made in India and backed by a 180-day warranty, it’s the ultimate power solution on the go.

https://ambraneindia.com/collections/power-banks/products/ambrane-stylo-20k-pp-205-20000-mah-power-bank-black

10. Ambrane Force 20K





The Force 20K is a rugged, high-performance powerbank equipped with a massive 20,000 mAh battery to keep your devices charged in even the toughest conditions. With up to 22.5W rapid charging via Type-C and USB-A ports, it powers up your gadgets quickly and efficiently. Built with SafeCharge Technology, it ensures multiple layers of protection to prevent overheating, overcharging, and short-circuiting. Its durable, impact-resistant design, compact size, and LED indicators make it a reliable, easy-to-carry choice for outdoor activities, work sites, and travel. Compatible with a wide range of devices, the Force 20K meets all your charging needs.

Website: https://ambraneindia.com/collections/power-banks/products/force-20k

These gadgets make for thoughtful Diwali gifts that will bring joy long after the last diya has been lit!