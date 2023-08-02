Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check

If you have come across a message that the government is reading your private WhatsApp chats, don't believe it. The Indian government has disproved a false claim circulating on WhatsApp through its official Twitter channel called PIB Fact Check. The claim suggested that the government monitored and read people's private messages on the platform.



PIB Fact Check issued a statement to counter this misleading claim, stating it was completely false. To help explain the truth, they posted an image on Twitter showing different indicators used by WhatsApp to display message statuses. For example, one check means a message has been sent, while two blue checks indicate the message has been read. These are well-known features of WhatsApp.





Claim: The Government of India has released a new #WhatsApp guideline to monitor chats and take action against people



#PIBFactCheck :



▪️ This message is #FAKE



▪️The Government has released no such guideline pic.twitter.com/QfinjvOEtu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 30, 2023





The people behind the false claim added some made-up indicators to confuse. They said three blue ticks meant the government had noticed the message and a combination of two blue and one red tick suggested the government might take action against the sender. Additionally, combining one blue and two red ticks supposedly meant that the government inspected the sender's data. Finally, they claimed three red ticks indicated that the government had initiated legal action and that the sender would receive a court summons.



The PIB Fact Check also clarified that the official WhatsApp platform does not use red flags for message status. Instead, it uses grey marks that turn blue when the recipient reads the message. Therefore, any image that shows red marks on WhatsApp and government monitoring is completely false. The government clarified that they do not monitor private WhatsApp messages or other social media platforms. They also confirmed that no action is taken based solely on the content of personal messages. The Supreme Court of India had previously declared that WhatsApp messages have no legal value as evidence, further confirming that such claims are unfounded.

WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption for its messaging services, including images and videos sent in group and individual chats. This means that even WhatsApp itself cannot access the content shared in the chats, thus guaranteeing the privacy and security of the users. In conclusion, the claim that the Indian government monitors WhatsApp messages is false and has been debunked by the official fact-checking channel. WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption protects user privacy, providing a secure messaging experience.