Driving India’s Digital Backbone: How Mid-Sized Tech Firms are Shaping India’s Digital Evolution

As India fast-tracks its digital infrastructure ambitions, mid-sized tech innovators are emerging as silent enablers behind mission-critical projects. From smart city ecosystems to defense-grade platforms, intelligent, integrated technologies are reshaping how the nation approaches public infrastructure.

In an exclusive interaction with The Hans India, Mr Sujit Patel, the MD & CEO at SCS Tech, shared insights on how the company is navigating rapid digital transformation across sectors. He discussed key challenges in public sector tech deployment, the rise of integrated solutions in defense and urban development, and how mid-sized firms like SCS Tech are making a significant impact on India’s digital infrastructure growth.

How is SCS Tech adapting its business strategy to stay competitive amid rapid digital transformation across sectors?

At SCS Tech, staying competitive implies staying ahead of the curve, not just reacting to the digital transformation needs but prophylactically seizing the opportunity to offer bespoke & future-proof solutions to our clients. Thus, we have shifted our focus from being a ‘solution provider’ to becoming a ‘strategic transformation partner’ for a wide range of industries – critical national infrastructure, power, oil & gas, defence & smart governance.

This journey is as exciting as it is challenging. It includes a three-fold approach – first, designing around existing robust & proven technologies; second, embracing emerging technology trends –AI-led automation, data-driven platforms & cloud-first architectures; & third, investing in future technologies – microsharding, security as a service, etc. During implementation, we have embedded agility into our operating model, enabling faster prototyping, co-creation with clients, and iterative delivery to fulfill the changing needs of the time.

What are some of the biggest challenges SCS Tech faces in deploying tech solutions for the public sector and infrastructure clients?

Public sector and infrastructure projects come with their unique ecosystem of challenges – long procurement cycles, legacy system integration, regulatory scrutiny, the need for robust cybersecurity, etc. One of the key challenges is navigating the diversity of stakeholders, each with different priorities, varied technical know-how, etc. Another is ensuring continuity and scalability in large, often multi-phase implementations. We address these by creating modular, interoperable solutions that align with both current infrastructure and future ambitions while maintaining transparency and alignment with public interest.

How does SCS Tech ensure scalability and sustainability in its technological implementations, especially in smart city or defense projects?

Scalability and sustainability are the bedrock of our philosophy of systems design. For smart cities, our platforms are built to handle exponential data growth and evolving urban needs. We focus on open standards, API-led integration, and cloud-native infrastructures to support long-term scalability. In defense, the focus is primarily on adaptability to mission-critical needs, secure architecture, and lifecycle resilience. We conduct detailed risk assessments and work closely with domain experts to build systems that are robust, future-ready, and optimized for evolving geopolitical and technological contexts.

How is the demand for integrated tech solutions evolving across industries like defense, urban development, and logistics?

We're seeing a clear shift from standalone systems to integrated & intelligent ecosystems. In defense, the focus is on command-and-control platforms with real-time situational awareness powered by AI / ML algorithms, which help shorten the OODA loop. Urban development is leaning into unified smart infrastructure, where traffic, surveillance, and utilities converge on centralised command centres. Logistics is being reshaped by IoT, AI-driven route optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Across all these sectors, the demand is not just for tech but for interoperable, data-rich, and secure platforms that enable better decision-making and faster responsiveness.

What role are mid-sized tech firms playing in India’s growing digital infrastructure ecosystem compared to larger IT players?

Mid-sized firms like SCS Tech are playing a pivotal role, especially in bridging the last-mile gap in digital infrastructure. While larger players often dominate mega-deals, mid-sized firms bring flexibility, domain depth, and faster turnaround times. We are more willing to co-innovate, adapt, and take on complex, niche projects that require a customized approach. Our size allows us to be agile, while our experience gives us the confidence to deliver innovative, & often financially more viable solutions, especially in sectors like defense, critical national infrastructure, urban development and urban development.

How is the tech industry addressing the talent gap in areas like AI, cybersecurity, and edge computing, and what trends are shaping future workforce needs?

The need for talent in AI, cybersecurity & edge computing is immense, especially in the Indian scenario, where innovation goes together with cost-effectiveness. The industry is, in general, responding with a mix of strategies – early talent engagement, continuous training, & upskilling. We’re also seeing a rise in cross-functional tech roles, where domain expertise is as valued as technical skill. The future workforce will need to be not only tech-savvy but also data-literate, ethically grounded, and ready to collaborate across boundaries. Hybrid models of work, gig-based project roles, and AI-assisted development environments are shaping this next chapter.