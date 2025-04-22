Duolingo Launches Chess Course to Make Learning the Game Fun and Accessible

Duolingo, known for teaching languages in a fun, bite-sized format, isbranching out once again—this time into the world of chess. The popular learning app will soon roll out a chess course designed to teachusers the basics through interactive, game-like lessons. Learners will solvesmall puzzles, like positioning a knight correctly to learn its unique L-shapedmove or mastering endgame checkmates with a trapped king. Along the way,they’ll be guided by Oscar, Duolingo’s quirky character, who will also challengeusers to mini-matches or full games.

During a recent video call with a famous media house, Duolingo showcased ademo of the course, which looked both engaging and beginner-friendly. “Our goalwas to make chess as accessible as possible,” said Edwin Bodge, Duolingo'sgroup product manager. The course is structured to welcome players at alllevels—whether they’re completely new to the game or have some experience undertheir belt.

This new course joins Duolingo’s lineup of non-language offerings, likemusic and math. When asked if other game-based courses might follow, staffsoftware engineer Sammi Siegel responded, “While we don’t have any plans toshare right now, I think we’re just seeing how this launch goes and then we’llgo from there.”

According to PR director Monica Earle, the chess course will launch first inbeta on iOS, in English. Within four to six weeks, it should expand to more iOSusers, followed by Android and other languages. Whether you’re a curious beginner or someone wanting to brush up your skills,Duolingo’s new chess course aims to make learning this classic game both simpleand fun.



