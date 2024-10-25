Dyson Big Ball™ Launches in India: The Most Powerful Corded Vacuum with 5-Year Warranty

Dyson announces the unveiling of the Dyson Big Ball™ vacuum, its most powerful corded vacuum cleaner. It features ball technology for easy steering, effortlessly manoeuvring into corners and tight spaces and picks itself up when toppled. It comes with the carbon-fibre cleaner head, which is engineered for all floor types, a mattress tool and a combi/crevice tool.









This coupled with a large 1.6L bin and a long 22 ft cord, allows it to reach every surface in your house for whole-home deep cleaning. It also offers no-touch bin emptying. self-righting technology, allowing it to pick itself up when toppled.

Powerful suction

The Dyson Big Ball™ delivers 205 AW of powerful suction, thanks to its two-tiered Radial Root Cyclone™ Technology. This advanced system generates maximum airflow and captures even the finest dust and dirt particles, ensuring a deep clean across every surface.

Self-righting technology









Unlike conventional vacuum cleaners that fall over when knocked, the Dyson Big Ball™ uses self-righting technology. When toppled, it automatically picks itself up, allowing users to clean without interruptions. This feature ensures a hassle-free experience, especially when navigating furniture or tight spaces.

360° Articulation





The wand on the Dyson Big Ball™ offers 360° articulation, giving you complete control as you clean. This enhanced mobility makes it easier to reach difficult corners, high places, and other tricky spots while maintaining greater precision in movement.

Hygienic no-touch bin emptying





The Dyson Big Ball™ is equipped with a 1.6L bin, providing ample capacity for larger cleaning jobs. The no-touch bin emptying mechanism allows users to dispose of dirt with just one action, keeping their hands clean and making the process quick and hygienic.

Easy steering with ball technology

Designed to navigate smoothly around corners and tight spaces, the vacuum rides on a ball for easy steering. The ball technology gives it the flexibility to turn effortlessly, ensuring no area is left untouched.

Long-reach wand for high places

With a wand that extends up to 125 cm, the Dyson Big Ball™ allows users to clean hard-to-reach places like ceilings, curtains, and high shelves. The quick-release tool feature allows you to easily switch between different cleaning tasks.

All-floor carbon fibre turbine head





The Dyson Big Ball™ features a versatile carbon fibre turbine cleaner head specifically engineered for optimal performance on all floor types.

Additional tools





It comes equipped with a combi tool, mattress tool, and a convenient tool holder for easy access and storage. A mattress tool is also included, designed to effectively remove hair and dirt from bedding, stairs, and upholstery.

No filter maintenance

With the Dyson Big Ball™ being a bagless vacuum cleaner, there is no maintenance for bag replacement. It doesn’t require washing or replacing any dirty filters. Additionally, it doesn’t lose any suction during your cleaning routine.

