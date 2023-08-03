Dyson launches its first all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner

Engineered with new hydration, absorption and extraction technologies to wash hard floors, the new Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ combines Dyson’s powerful suction, dust illumination and anti-tangle technologies alongside its new wet roller head to pick up wet debris and liquid spills. CONTENT

Dyson combines their superior dry vacuum technologies with a new solution for wet floor cleaning and launches its first all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™. Engineered by Dyson to solve the challenges with existing wet-and-dry formats, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ provides users with a multifunctional and versatile cleaning solution to remove dust, spills and stains, all-in-one Dyson.

Introducing the Dyson Submarine™ wet roller head

Dyson Submarine™ wet roller head

The Dyson Submarine™ wet roller head has been precision engineered to deliver the right amount of water to effectively remove spills, tough stains, and small dry debris such as food crumbs. Using a combination of hydration, absorption and extraction technologies, the Dyson Submarine™ takes hard floors to the next level of clean, for a ‘clean floor finish' – without over saturating. To achieve this, Dyson engineers designed an eight-point hydration system using a pressurised chamber for even water distribution and optimal saturation across the full width of the roller. Eight water jets, evenly spaced along the roller, release precisely 18ml water every minute to wash floors evenly without leaving excess wetness.



The motor-driven microfibre roller removes spills, tough stains and debris, whilst a durable plate extracts contaminated water from the wet roller and deposits it into a separate waste-water tray for easy emptying. The 300ml clean water tank covers flooring up to 1200 sq. ft. A slightly larger 360ml dirty water tank ensures no dirt or debris is transferred back onto the floor, and the roller remains saturated with clean water from start to finish.

Designed for effortless manoeuvring underneath furniture and with edge-to-edge cleaning, the Dyson Submarine™ wet roller head ensures pick up of debris and spills from even the most awkward places.





Dyson V12 Submarine Detect Slim

Charlie Park, Vice President of Floorcare R&D at Dyson, says: “Existing wet cleaning formats are commonly met with owner frustrations; largely around manoeuvrability, maintenance and pick up performance. Our solution solves these challenges and provides users with a multifunctional, compact yet powerful vacuum that takes deep cleaning to the next level.



The launch of our first all-in-one wet-and-dry machine is an important step in Dyson’s commitment to improve everyday lives and create cleaner, healthier homes. For the first time, we’re combining our dust illumination and sensing technologies, anti-tangle for soft furnishings and carpets alongside our new wet roller head to wash hard floors.”





Dyson V12 Submarine Detect Slim

Fluffy Optic Cleaner Head

Dyson’s illuminating dust technology was developed to reveal invisible dust. Using a light source positioned as at the endcap of our cleaner head, a blade of light is projected to illuminate microscopic particles on floors, making the invisible, visible.

Hair Screw Tool

Alongside the Dyson Combi tool and Crevice tool, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ also comes with Dyson’s motor-driven Hair screw tool, to pick up long hair and pet hair with ease. Designed to prevent wrapping of hair around the brush bar, the conical brush and angled bristles enable hair to “migrate” down the brush bar easily, sliding off the tip and into the bin.

While the mechanics of the tool make it perfect to remove those long pieces of debris in your home, the Hair screw tool has been engineered for deep cleaning, removing dust from areas where it’s usually invisible, like your mattress or sofa.

Suction Power

Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor spins up to 125,000rpm to deliver 150 AW of powerful suction. After vacuuming and once the Dyson Submarine™ wet roller head is attached, power is automatically diverted from the Hyperdymium™ motor, so there is no vacuum suction. This prevents water from entering the motor and ensures contaminated water and debris are collected in the tray inside the Dyson Submarine™ wet roller head.

Filtration

Dyson’s advanced filtration system captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns to expel cleaner air. Our Dyson cyclone technology is efficient at separating dust and dirt from floors and surfaces and whole machine sealing means this isn’t leaked back into your homes.

Acoustic Dust Sensing

Acoustic Dust Sensing provides reassurance that you have deep cleaned. An LCD screen shows the size and number of particles, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean by counting and measuring microscopic dust particles with a piezo sensor, which automatically increases suction power across different floor types and dust amounts.

Buy Direct from the people who made it

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ cordless vacuum cleaner is available at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores at INR 62,900.