Dyson launches its first vacuum cleaner with laser detect technology in India

Laser dust detection reveals dust particles invisible to the eye, with a precisely-angled green laser integrated into a Fluffy cleaner head – so you don't miss a thing.

Acoustic Dust Sensing provides reassurance that you have deep cleaned. LCD screen shows the size and number of particles, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean by counting and measuring microscopic2 dust particles with a piezo sensor, which automatically increases suction power across different floors types and dust amounts.

New anti-tangle hair screw clears hair fast. Anti-tangle conical brush bar spirals hair off and into the bin. Motor-driven cleaning for small spaces.

Dyson unveils its new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaners in India – the Dyson V12 Detect Slim. Engineered to detect hidden dust as small as 10 microns and equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor to enable scientific proof3 of what's been sucked up, this new Dyson technology will redefine deep cleaning in Indian households.

Developed by a team of 370 engineers globally, this latest vacuum uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 150 air watts of powerful suction[7] and 5-stage filtration captures 99.99% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns[8] for a powerful deep clean. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim helps create healthier homes at a time when over 70% of people in urban India are buying more home-cleaning products than ever before[9].

"As engineers, our job is to solve daily problems, and the past few months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors" explains James Dyson, Chief Engineer, and Founder. "We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean.

The new Dyson V12 Detect Slim uses adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor. We don't think detection is enough, so we remove and meticulously size and count the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, precisely displaying the size and the number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance – scientific proof of a healthier, cleaner home".

LASER DUST DETECTION

Dyson has engineered laser dust technology to ensure you are reassured that your home has been deep cleaned. Laser Dust Detection reveals the particles you cannot see with the naked eye by integrating a precisely angled into the cleaner head4.

The idea came about when a Dyson Engineer noticed that airborne particles in their home glistened in the sun. They began to research how they could take this notion and apply it to the fine dust we cannot see in our homes. The team experimented with laser lights in the lab to test how this could be achieved, and a new solution was born.

Dyson engineers integrated a green laser diode – chosen for its ability to provide the best contrast – into the Slim Fluffy cleaner head, positioning it precisely at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground. It means hidden dust on the floor surface that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye can be seen and removed4.

PIEZO SENSOR

Understanding that now more than ever people want more hygienic homes, Dyson engineers set about developing a technology that enables the user to measure the dust it detects and then displays it on an LCD screen6 for real-time scientific proof of a deep clean3.

So, how does this work? An acoustic piezo sensor has been integrated into the vacuum. Carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic2 particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second6. The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals. The dust size and quantity are shown on the in-built LCD screen, so the user can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles and deliver scientific proof of a deep clean3.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim has been designed so that it automatically increases suction power when it comes across a large amount of dust5. This happens in auto mode when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, and reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power3. When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level.

ANTI-TANGLE TECHNOLOGY

Introducing a new anti-tangle Hair screw tool: Dyson Engineers also looked to solve the problem of removing hair on the brush bar. This is often a challenge for many vacuums, despite claims to the contrary, so we have developed a new anti-tangle conical brush bar that spirals hair off and into the bin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar. Designed for human and pet hair, our engineers delicately tweaked the precise angle of the bristles on the tool, to ensure the release force did not tangle the hair and tested the tool on multiple hair types.

FILTRATION

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features Dyson's 5-stage advanced filtration technologies, capturing 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns8, to expel cleaner air. Our Dyson cyclone technology is efficient at separating dust and dirt from floors and surfaces and whole machine sealing means this isn't leaked back into your homes. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is available from 7 February 2022, priced at INR 58,900 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores. Buy Direct, free next-day delivery, and auto-warranty registration.