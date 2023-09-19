Live
Dyson to launch its first noise cancelling headphones, Dyson Zone™ in India on 4 October
Dyson Zone™ headphones are the brand's first step into wearable technology, offering pure audio and advanced noise cancellation.
Last March, Dyson revealed to the world the Dyson Zone™ noise cancelling headphones, announcing the company's first step into the audio category. After more than five years of research and development, its high-fidelity headphones will launch in India on 4 October 2023.
Dyson Zone™ headphones are the brand's first step into wearable technology, offering pure audio and advanced noise cancellation. It is a pair of advanced noise-cancelling headphones engineered to tackle urban noise challenges and provide a pure, immersive listening experience with high-fidelity audio that will set new standards for audio technology.
Whether one's passion lies in the world of technology or is an audiophile with a taste for top-tier sound, you are in for a treat with the Dyson Zone™, which promises to provide an unparalleled audio experience that will elevate your auditory senses to new heights.
The Dyson Zone supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers the convenience of a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port for charging. Dyson boasts a 2600 mAh lithium-ion battery with an impressive battery life for the Zone, with up to 50 hours of audio playback alone. However, this figure drops to a maximum of four hours when you combine the air purification functionality with audio. The company also claims the Zone will be fully charged in three hours.
In the US, the Dyson Zone sells for $949, i.e. INR 78,150, which is expensive compared to the AirPods Max earbuds. The Apple headphones cost Rs 59,900 in India. Dyson may consider keeping the price on the lower side to give Apple some tough competition. We will wait to see how Dyson will price its first set of audio products in the Indian market. The eagerly anticipated release date is just around the corner! Dyson Zone™ will be accessible from 4 October.