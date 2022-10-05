Elon Musk to buy Twitter; Find outcomes of the deal

In a recent update, Musk offered to push through the Twitter purchase deal at the original agreed price on Tuesday. Twitter also confirmed the purchase offer and said it intends to close the deal at the agreed price of $54.20 per share.



Since a lot has happened between Musk and Twitter in the last few months, here are the latest outcomes of the deal.

On Tuesday, Musk proposed going ahead with his original $54.20 offer to buy Twitter after months. Shortly after the announcement, shares of Twitter rose 12.7 per cent to $47.93.

In one of the last tweets, Musk said: "buying Twitter is an accelerator to create X, the application of everything." During the initial discussion about the purchase, Musk proposed making several changes after officially buying Twitter. One of the first things should be getting rid of spam bots on the platform, which Musk believes is Twitter's most annoying problem.

Twitter also confirmed the purchase agreement at the original price and said that Musk proposed in a letter to the company. The microblogging site reiterated its interest in closing the deal as soon as possible.

Musk proposed to buy back Twitter in April. It started after the billionaire bought 100 per cent of Twitter stock for roughly $44 billion, about $54.20 per share. And all this in cash. It all started when Musk floated the idea of ​​launching a social media app because, in his opinion, Twitter does not adhere to the basic principle of freedom of expression.

Months later, Musk blamed Twitter for not disclosing precise details about bots on the platform. While Twitter said 5 per cent of bots are present on the platform, Musk believes the number is much higher. Musk once said that nearly 90 per cent of the comments on his tweets are bots.

After months of negotiations and court hearings, Musk finally agreed to buy Twitter. Now this also means that there will be various changes to Twitter soon.