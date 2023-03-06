Elon Musk to increase tweet character limit to 10,000

Twitter users can post very long tweets on this microblogging website. The CEO of the company, Elon Musk, confirmed through his username that the platform is working on allowing people to post tweets with 10,000 characters, and this feature will soon be rolled out to users. This would offer great relief to more expressive users who want more character support for posting long-form tweets.

This new limit is more than the company offers to those with a Twitter Blue subscription. People who pay for this membership can post tweets with 4000 characters. Regular Twitter users can post tweets with just 280 characters.

It is currently unknown if the upcoming feature will only be limited to the Twitter Blue subscription or if non-paying users can also enjoy this feature. This is an important feature, and many users will likely love it. However, let's go by Elon Musk's recent decisions. Chances are high that he won't offer it for free because the subscription will only support a character stand lower than that received by a regular.

The social networking platform could increase the limit for regular Twitter users by a certain margin and offer the new 10,000-character limit to paid users. We'll get clarity on the latest feature as it's released to the public. Unfortunately, Elon Musk did not provide a timeline for when we expect this feature to arrive, stating only that it would be added "soon".

The Twitter Blue subscription already offers exclusive features to users who purchase it. One of the most well-known benefits of having it is the verified blue tick a user gets after becoming a paid Twitter member.