Elon Musk turns 51 today; he crosses 100 mn followers on Twitter

Elon Musk turns 51 today, and on this special day, his followers on Twitter touched the 100 million mark. The billionaire achieved the milestone as he assesses the Twitter deal and plans to buy the microblogging platform in the coming months.



A few months ago, Musk offered to buy Twitter, but the deal has yet to close. Tesla's CEO recently said that he has put the deal on hold until Twitter shares details about spam bots on the platform. In one of his latest findings, Twitter said the platform included 5 percent of bots in the last quarter. However, Musk said there are at least 20 percent bots on the forum.

Musk is expected to buy Twitter later this year if all goes well. He recently met Twitter employees via video call and talked about the deal, layoffs, and remote work. During the call, he hinted that there would be layoffs on Twitter in future.

Recently the billionaire asked all Tesla employees to return to their jobs or resign. He also said that each employee needs to work at least 40 hours per week. In one of the emails sent to employees, the billionaire said that "anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla." In addition, Musk clarified that the office "must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state."

For Twitter, however, the plan is a bit different. During the call with Twitter employees, Musk said that people who are great at their jobs could continue to work from home. Musk also clarified that he prefers to work from the office and would confirm with managers whether remote employees are making a positive contribution to the company.

"If someone can only work remotely, and they're exceptional, it wouldn't make sense to fire them," Musk said in response to one of the questions asked by Twitter employees related to return to office.