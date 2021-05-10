Explained: What If You Don't Accept WhatsApp New Privacy Policy

WhatsApp New Privacy Policy: The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp announced on May 7 that it has removed its May 15 deadline for users to accept its privacy policy and that it would "follow up" with people who have not accepted the new privacy terms and services.

WhatsApp updated its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy in January and began sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about the changes. Users have to accept these terms and changes to continue using their WhatsApp accounts until February 8.

About the deadline of May 15, WhatsApp has stated that "no one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15 because of this update". However, it continues to remind users that they have not yet accepted the terms and conditions.

Here we will try to answer all of your queries related to the May 15 deadline and your privacy concerns.

1. What if I don't accept the new privacy policies after May 15?

If you did not click the 'ACCEPT' button after May 15, your account becomes inactive. "For a short time, you'll be able to receive calls and notifications but won't be able to read or send messages from the app."

2. Will my account get deleted immediately?

WhatsApp won't delete your account immediately, but it will restrict access.

3. Can I accept the new privacy policies after May 15?

Yes, you can. WhatsApp says, "You can still accept the updates after May 15. Our policy related to inactive users will apply."

4. Can I export my chat history?

Yes, you can export your chat history before May 15.

5. What about my message history?

WhatsApp will erase your message history permanently.

6. What about the WhatsApp groups?

WhatsApp will remove you from all WhatsApp groups if you don't accept the policy.

7. What data does WhatsApp collect as per the new privacy policy?

WhatsApp says the data it collects from users includes:

Account information

Address book information

Status information

Transactions and payments data

Customer support communications and messages in some circumstances

As per the company, messages are stored only on your device and not on their servers.

8. Does WhatsApp collect data on messages also as per the new privacy policy?

WhatsApp says it will store your messages under these circumstances:

Undelivered Messages: If a message does not get delivered immediately for some reason, WhatsApp will keep it in encrypted form on its servers for up to 30 days and try to deliver it. The message will be deleted if it is still undelivered after 30 days.

Media Forward: When a user forwards media within a message, WhatsApp will store that media temporarily in encrypted form on our servers to aid efficient delivery of additional forwards.

9. What about the WhatsApp backup?

You will lose all WhatsApp backup if you don't accept the policy.

10. Can I recover my WhatsApp account after it is deleted?

Account deletion is permanent; you cannot recover it. "It is something we cannot reverse...," says WhatsApp.



























