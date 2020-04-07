Fabulous Initiative By Aditya Birla Group For Creating A Corona Help-Line Number

Government of India is finding all possible ways to rule out Corona from our country. Be it financial aid or creating social distance or going with lock down decision, everything is done keeping the safety of citizens in the mind.

Even all the tech giants of India are lending their hand to help the Government and are coming up with amazing ideas. One such initiative is taken by Aditya Birla Group. This company has come up with an all-India help-line number to make all the people of India clear off their doubts about this pandemic.

Ananya Birla shared a post on this initiative through her Instagram page… Have a look!

Aditya Birla Group has done with the support of the Maharashtra Government and its staff. This help-line number has all the benefits which help the people to know more about this disease also reach the nearest hospitals in minutes if they feel unwell or witness Corona symptoms.

Let us have a look at the features of this help-line number1800-120-820050…

• One to one counselling with a mental health professional on Anxiety, Fear, Tension, Uncertainty, What's Real and What's Not and other things rolling on your mind regarding Corona.

• Tips on how to cope up from this pandemic.

• What are the symptoms of Covid-19?

Thanks Aditya Birla Group for coming up with a big and supportive initiative!!!

Hope India becomes Corona-free soon and lives get back to normal! Until then stay at home and stay safe!!!