Fabulous Initiative By Aditya Birla Group For Creating A Corona Help-Line Number
Government of India is finding all possible ways to rule out Corona from our country.
Government of India is finding all possible ways to rule out Corona from our country. Be it financial aid or creating social distance or going with lock down decision, everything is done keeping the safety of citizens in the mind.
Even all the tech giants of India are lending their hand to help the Government and are coming up with amazing ideas. One such initiative is taken by Aditya Birla Group. This company has come up with an all-India help-line number to make all the people of India clear off their doubts about this pandemic.
Ananya Birla shared a post on this initiative through her Instagram page… Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
It's been my dream to set up a helpline where anyone can call at anytime to express themselves anonymously and freely. If I had something like this while growing up, it would have been a huge support. My mom and I have been working to get this going for a while. As Covid-19 has caused such an upheaval- the importance of keeping ourselves healthy mentally becomes very important - we thought it best to try to launch this helpline immediately. A big big big thank you to @adityathackeray for his support, my brother @aryamanvb for jumping in and making this dream come true and of course my mother @nbcarpediem2 , without whom nothing would be possible and has done all of the hard work. So the government of Maharashtra, BMC and @mpowerminds 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 It's yours to use. Please make the most of it.
Aditya Birla Group has done with the support of the Maharashtra Government and its staff. This help-line number has all the benefits which help the people to know more about this disease also reach the nearest hospitals in minutes if they feel unwell or witness Corona symptoms.
Let us have a look at the features of this help-line number1800-120-820050…
• One to one counselling with a mental health professional on Anxiety, Fear, Tension, Uncertainty, What's Real and What's Not and other things rolling on your mind regarding Corona.
• Tips on how to cope up from this pandemic.
• What are the symptoms of Covid-19?
Thanks Aditya Birla Group for coming up with a big and supportive initiative!!!
Hope India becomes Corona-free soon and lives get back to normal! Until then stay at home and stay safe!!!