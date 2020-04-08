Facebook Comes Up New Data Tools To Measure Coronavirus Spread

Tech giants are helping the people in some of the other ways amidst the Corona fever. After Google, now Facebook has also rolled out new date focused tools.

These tools will include three types of disease prevention maps. Along with the protective and prevention measures, it will also have a prompt for all those who wish to participate in a voluntary survey which is designed to identify Covid-19 hotspots.

These tools will also help the people to identify the co-location maps where the next positive cases may appear. So, people can stay safe by stop going to these places.