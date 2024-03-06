  • Menu
Facebook, Insta down for users across world
New Delhi: Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger - platforms managed by Meta - are down for thousands of users in India and several other countries, outage tracking website Downdetector said.

Users were unable to load apps, deliver messages and refresh their search feeds on Facebook and Instagram. There were more than 300,000 reports of outages on Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports on Instagram, according to the website.

Several users were logged out of their Facebook accounts and because of the outage, they are not able to log back in.

