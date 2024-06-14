Father’s Day 2024: Best Gadgets For Tech-Savvy Dads

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and finding the perfect gift for the tech-savvy dad can be challenging. Look no further! Whether your dad is into the latest tech trends, loves gadgets that make life easier, or enjoys fun new toys to tinker with, we've got you covered. Here’s our top list of gadgets that will make this Father’s Day unforgettable.

Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction Printer

The Brother DCP-T426W is a great gift for the busy dad who needs to finish things quickly and efficiently. Priced at ₹13,799, this all-in-one printer offers fast print speeds and a high-resolution scanner, making it perfect for work and preserving family memories. Its Wi-Fi and USB connectivity ensure easy setup and use, while the refillable ink tank system keeps printing affordable. It can handle various paper sizes, including photos, and works with both Windows and Mac computers. This printer is a practical and thoughtful gift that will help Dad stay organized and productive.

Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 9



The Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent gift for the health-conscious dad, priced at ₹35,499. It tracks health metrics like heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels, and integrates seamlessly with his iPhone. Key features include advanced health monitoring, an always-on Retina display, fitness and sleep tracking, GPS and cellular options, and water resistance. The S9 chip enables a bright display and touchless interaction. It also offers blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, sleep stage tracking, temperature sensing, fall and crash detection, and Emergency SOS. This smartwatch helps Dad stay healthy and connected.

Smart Home Hub: Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)



The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is an upgraded smart speaker with an 8" HD screen, perfect for dads who love cutting-edge technology. Priced at ₹13,999, it offers hands-free entertainment and control over smart home devices with Alexa. Dad can make video calls, stream music from various platforms, and enjoy his favorite movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. With a built-in camera, he can remotely monitor his home securely. Key features include an upgraded 13 MP camera for video calls, smart home control, reminders, news updates, and privacy features like a mic off button and camera cover. This smart speaker enhances Dad's lifestyle with convenience and connectivity.

Wireless Earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds



The Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are the perfect gift for dads who love music and podcasts. Priced at ₹23,989, these earbuds offer exceptional sound quality and industry-leading noise cancellation, making them ideal for on-the-go listening. Key features include superior noise cancellation, rich vocals with the new Dynamic Driver X, and Hi-Res Audio. They also provide Sony's best-ever call quality with bone conduction sensors, a comfortable ergonomic design, and up to 8 hours of battery life with an additional 16 hours from the case. With multipoint connection and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds elevate Dad's audio experience.

5. Promate Transfold 3 in 1 Wireless Charger

Gift him a Promate Transfold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. Designed with efficiency and style in mind, this charger features a transparent design that highlights its cutting-edge technology and a versatile foldable structure for easy portability. The Transfold offers a robust 15W MagSafe-compatible charger, perfect for quickly powering the latest iPhone models, alongside a dedicated 3W Apple Watch charger. Its 3-in-1 solution also caters to AirPods, making it the ultimate companion for keeping all his essential devices ready to go. The addition of an LED night light adds a touch of convenience, and the Multi Project System ensures seamless integration into any workspace. Sleek and sophisticated, the Promate Transfold keeps Dad’s devices organized and charged, making it the perfect gift for the tech-savvy dad this Father's Day.

6. Unix UX-1531 10000mAh Power Bank



Help your dad stay powered up on the go with the Unix UX-1531 10000mAh Power Bank. This compact yet powerful device features versatile Type-C input and output options, allowing for cable-free charging with multiple wireless power choices. Its strong magnetic hold ensures secure connections, while PD 22.5W Fast Charging delivers rapid power boosts for gadgets. The power bank’s 10000mAh capacity provides reliable on-the-go energy, and the LED indicator makes monitoring the power status easy. Additionally, its unique overheating protection system and Quick Charge 3.0 technology ensure fast and safe charging for his devices, making it the perfect travel companion for his busy lifestyle.



This Father’s Day, surprise your dad with a gadget that matches his interests and lifestyle. From smartwatches and wireless earbuds to smart home hubs and VR headsets, these top picks are sure to make his day special. Happy Father’s Day!