FAU-G, Now Available for Download Globally

Years after launching in India, the homegrown FAU-G has gone global and is now available for download worl7dwide. Developed by Bangalore-based nCore Games, FAU-G was released in India on January 26, 2021. The game was only released for Android devices and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. Before launch, there was no news on the iOS version of the game or global availability.

However, the developer has announced that the game is available worldwide. "FAU-G becomes world number one free game FAU-G, proudly manufactured in India, now available worldwide," the tweet read.

The game was announced in India days after the government banned PUBG. It received a mixed response at launch and has been the best free game on the Google Play Store. FAU-G offers a single-person campaign mode, based on the dispute between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. The game tracks the journey of an Indian soldier who gets separated from his team and searches for them.

"Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy," reads the game description.

The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, after the PUB-G ban. Before launch, FAU-G was touted as a 'Made in India' alternative to games released by Tencent, Activision, etc. However, a battle royale mode that made PUBG and Call of Duty: Mobile popular has yet to be released.

Lately, the game's ratings have dropped to 3.2 stars after negative reviews from PUBG players and mixed responses from others. Several mobile phone gamers have taken it to the Google Play Store to complain that the new game is not par with PUBG. Some users even pointed out that while the game's graphics are still fine, the mechanics need a lot of improvement. The game is available in a single campaign mode and does not allow users to do much with the character other than move in a straight line and defeat enemies.