Festive Sale Frenzy: Smart Ways to Avoid Online Shopping Scams

The festive season is here, and e-commerce platforms are buzzing with activity. From Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, shoppers are rushing to grab the best deals on gadgets, appliances, and long-pending wishlist items. Discounts on premium devices such as Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series or Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 are drawing huge crowds. But while customers are busy bagging bargains, cybercriminals are equally alert, waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike.

Experts warn that festive sales are a peak season not just for shopping but also for online scams. The rush, urgency, and volume of transactions provide fertile ground for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting buyers. Scammers often use urgency and impersonation tactics, making it easy for even careful shoppers to fall into traps.

Common Tricks Used by Scammers

One of the most rampant frauds is the OTP scam. Criminals pose as delivery agents or customer support executives, claiming there are issues with an order or payment. They then trick shoppers into sharing OTPs, which gives them access to shopping accounts or even banking details. Once in, scammers can siphon money using stored card information.

Another method is the fake delivery call scam. Here, fraudsters call buyers claiming an order could not be delivered. To “reschedule,” they ask for personal details or a small fee. Excited shoppers waiting for festive deliveries often fall for this trick, unintentionally sharing sensitive data or banking credentials.

Phishing scams are also rampant during sales. Fraudsters send fake emails, SMS, or WhatsApp messages that look identical to official e-commerce communications. These often contain malicious links to fraudulent websites designed to capture login IDs, passwords, or card details once entered.

Social media is another hotbed of fraud through fake ads. Shoppers scrolling through posts often encounter too-good-to-be-true discounts on popular gadgets. Once payments are made, these fraudulent sellers delete their accounts, leaving buyers with no way to track their money.

Red Flags Shoppers Shouldn’t Ignore

While scammers are becoming smarter, their activities often leave clues. Any demand for OTPs, passwords, or card PINs is an immediate red flag. E-commerce companies and banks never ask for such details. Similarly, links with spelling mistakes, suspicious domains, or unfamiliar redirects should be avoided.

Shoppers should also be cautious about downloading third-party apps promoted for tracking deliveries or unlocking discounts, as these are often malware traps.

Safety Tips to Shop Securely This Festive Season

– Never share OTPs, PINs, or passwords—even if the caller seems genuine.– Shop only from official websites. Always check that URLs begin with “https://” and belong to the correct domain.– Use strong, unique passwords for each shopping platform and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible.– Avoid public Wi-Fi for transactions; opt for secure home connections or mobile data.

As the festive rush continues, staying alert is the best way to enjoy discounts without falling prey to scams. While scammers are out in full force, a little caution ensures your shopping remains safe and stress-free.