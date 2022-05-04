Fire-Boltt launches two new fiery smartwatches: Hurricane and Ninja2Plus

Fire-Boltt, the brand with the maximum growth in the Indian smartwatch segment, has diversified its product portfolio yet again with the launch of two all-new smartwatches – Ninja2Plus and Hurricane. While Ninja2Plus is an enhancement of the existing Ninja range by the brand, Hurricane is the perfect combination of fashion and utility. Keeping up the momentum of previous years, Fire-Boltt has recurrently been launching several innovative smartwatches, engineered in sync with the evolving needs of new India, and the latest in the list is designed to take the smartwatch experience several notches higher. Fire-Boltt Hurricane Designed for the fashion-conscious, this smartwatch with a round dial has a 1.3" screen, allowing full touch with 240*240 pixels resolution for absolute clarity and sharp pictures.

A perfect blend of style and utility, Hurricane is replete with key health trackers such as SPO2 monitor, Heart Rate monitor, sleep monitor and female health tracker, along with meditative breathing features, which are extremely essential in current times. IP67-certified waterproof Hurricane is further loaded with 30 inbuilt sports modes, with smart notifications. Also, a powerful battery ensures that the smartwatch never runs out of power, at least up to 7 days, with 15 days of standby time. For those who seek newness often, it comes with 200 cloud-based clock faces. Available in Black, Pink, and Grey colour variants, Fire-Boltt Hurricane is available exclusively on Flipkart.

The introductory price of the smartwatch is Rs 1999. Fire-Boltt Ninja2Plus Ninja2Plus is for those who seek a smartwatch with cutting-edge display technology and many more firsts in the segment. With an industry-leading 1.69" HD colour LCD screen, the watch boasts of a 2.5D Curved Glass display, offering 240x280px resolution. It is also the sleekest smartwatch in the town, with a thickness of merely 9.6mm, allowing users to sport their elegance on their wrists. The smartwatch further offers super-fast charging and is equipped with in-depth power management and optimization to improve battery life, which lasts for 8 days and offers a standby time of a whopping 30 days. It comes with 12 sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and IP68 waterproofing. The other features include smart notifications, camera control, music control etc.