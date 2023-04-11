First Apple offline stores opening in Delhi and Mumbai

Apple has disclosed that its first retail store in India wl open on April 18. The first Apple BKC store is inside Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple has also shared that its next store will be in Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall (in Saket), opening on April 20.



In a press release, Apple says the new retail locations show a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to find, discover and buy Apple products with "exceptional experience and service" for customers. Apple BKC opens on April 18 Tuesday, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST for customers.

Apple has not clarified whether the company's CEO, Tim Cook, will attend the launch event. However, a recent report claimed that the Mumbai store would be spread across 22,000 square feet. The Delhi store would be relatively smaller at 10,000 square feet. Apple also signed a unique lease agreement with Jio Mall to ensure that competing brands do not open stores or have advertising materials near their first retail store. Some competing brands prohibited from having collateral include Dell, Google, HP, Microsoft, Twitter, Toshiba, IBM, Intel, and Lenovo.

With its new stores in Mumbai and Delhi, Apple hopes to expand its operations in India, where it has experienced steady growth for the past six years. According to the February report by research firm IDC, Apple dominates the market for premium smartphones (Rs 41,000 and above) with 60 per share. Last year, the iPhone 13 was one of its best-selling phones in India. Apple is also slowly moving its manufacturing units to India and other countries. The firm already makes iPhone 14 in India.

Apple still needs to clarify whether it plans to open more stores in India after launching retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. However, customers still have the option to purchase Apple products from partner retailers like iMagine stores. Its offline stores allow customers to access exclusive offers and a personalized customer experience. Apple calls its store representatives Apple Genius. The company has over 500 retail stores in 25 countries, a crucial benchmark for many regions.