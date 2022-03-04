Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is Live: Blaupunkt Smart TVs starting from Rs 13,499

Flipkart is preparing to launch its Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, which will run from March 4th to March 6th, 2022. As a part of its sale, Flipkart will be offering massive discounts on German brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches, and up to 75% off on other electronic items as well. Customers will receive an additional 50% instant cash back on payment through Paytm Wallet. The Sale will also offer low prices, easy returns, and free delivery for eligible orders. Along with this, a loot market will also be organized, in which many items will be available at very low prices from 8 am to midnight.



Blaupunkt TV is one of the leading premium brands solely available on Flipkart that offers its users outstanding sound and visual quality within a budget-friendly range. With a rating of more than 4.6 out of 5, customers will be presented with Dhamaal deals at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. throughout the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. In addition, combo deals will be available on Flipkart.



The nominally priced TVs in the catalogue include the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 13,499, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second model, a 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 19,999 and has stunning Surround sound certified audio and 2 speakers with 40W speaker output. The third model, 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 28,999, and has a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design.

It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 35,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. The bigger the screen, the bigger the features. The 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) for Rs. 39,999 has a sound output of 60w, which will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 55,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.



About Blaupunkt:



Blaupunkt is a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia and related consumer lifestyle products. Founded in Berlin in 1924 as the 'ideal' company, Blaupunkt gained notoriety through the internal test label for headphones - the blue dot. The quality feature became a trademark, and in 1938 the company name as well. Today, the brand is being developed by GIP Development SARL as part of a licensing program launched in 2009. More than 40 licensees around the world distribute BLAUPUNKT products on all continents in more than 90 countries in the categories: Audio, Video, TV, Car Multimedia, Mobile Telephony, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility, and many more.