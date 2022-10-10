Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022: Date, Deals on iPhones, Google Pixel 6a, and more

Flipkart is now hosting a Diwali sale, days after the conclusion of its notable Big Billion Days sale. The new deal will be available in India on October 11 and continue until October. However, it is currently available to Plus members. The company says customers can get a 10 per cent discount with Kotak Bank and SBI cards on various products. During the latest iteration of Flipkart sales, smartphones remain the most popular category, with many discounted devices.



Flipkart says customers can get the Google Pixel 6a for Rs 28,749, though it includes a trade-in offer worth Rs 17,000. However, customers may not be able to get that price and will only get Rs 10,000 worth (or even less). The smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999. If you're looking for a clean Android phone, the Moto G62 5G will also get a discount and retail at Rs 16,499 (with bank offers). The phone has a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 50-megapixel camera, and a 5,000 battery. It costs Rs 17,999 at this point.

During the Flipkart sale, iPhones are among the most popular devices for deep discounts. At the Big Billion Days sale last month, the price of the 128GB model of the phone was reduced to around 48,999 for a couple of minutes. It is currently available for Rs 66,990, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900. It is also available with an exchange offer worth Rs 16,900. Similarly, the same storage variant of the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 60,900.

The Flipkart Diwali sale will also bring discounts on TVs and audio products. The company says appliances will get up to 75 per cent off. Customers will also get access to some 4K TVs for Rs 17,249. However, it is likely to include multiple offers. Similarly, regular HD smart TVs will be available at a deep discount.