Flipkart Season Sale: Blaupunkt Android TVs offers starting from Rs 12,499

India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is set to start India's biggest End of Season sale which will start from 11th June 2022 and run till 17th June 2022. The customers can also avail early access from Today onwards.

As a part of its special and 7 days sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on German-rooted brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches. The e-commerce website has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer an additional 10 per cent instant discount. The offer is applicable only if Axis bank users shop using their credit cards. The sale is also offering low prices, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers, among others, to make the already available deal even more tempting.

Important offers are also being available in this sale over time. In Rush Hours, users will be able to avail special benefits in a few hours as soon as the sale starts. Rush Hour is till 11th June, 2 AM. Similarly, in the special crazy tick-tock deals, from 12 noon to 10 pm, buyers will get a chance to buy goods at the lowest price. On this deal, they can avail some extra benefits by shopping every day at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, Blaupunkt is one of the leading premium brands exclusively available on Flipkart that offers its users outstanding sound and visual quality within a budget-friendly range.

Notably, the affordable priced TVs in the list include the hero model, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 12,499, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second hero model, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 17,999 and has Android 9, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output. An exquisite TV model, the 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 26,999, and powered by Android 10 with inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM and a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 32,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. Bezel-less 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 37,999 has a sound output of 60w with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos which will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

Brand Model ID Segment June Regular Prices June EOSS Prices Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 32 13499 12499 Blaupunkt 42CSA7707 42 19999 17999 Blaupunkt 43CSA7070 43 27999 26999 Blaupunkt 50CSA7007 50 33999 32999 Blaupunkt 55CSA7090 55 38999 37999 Blaupunkt 65CSA7030 65 55999 54999 Blaupunkt 40CSA7809 40 15999 15999 Blaupunkt 43CSA7121 43 19999 19999

The Sale will also offer a discount on the newly launched 40 inches Tv model, which is priced at Rs 15,999 and 43-inch TVs which is priced at Rs 19,999 supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is clearly on par with those high-end TVs. These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.



Customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel for the price of a 32-inch TV. The 43-inch TV, which has no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast, will cost the same as a 40-inch TV.