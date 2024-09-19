Free Aadhaar Update: Government Extends Deadline to December 2024

The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has again extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar details online, free of cost. Initially set for September 14, 2024, the new deadline has been moved to December 14, 2024, providing Aadhaar holders with an additional 90 days to update their information through the official UIDAI website.



This is the second extension after the original deadline of June 14, 2024. However, it’s important to note that this free service applies only to updates made online. If Aadhaar holders need to update their biometric details or visit an Aadhaar centre for any reason, a fee will still be charged.

Why is the Government Encouraging Aadhaar Updates?

Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number, is an essential document for all Indian residents. It acts as proof of identity and address and is integral to many everyday activities. Whether you’re applying for government welfare programs, opening a bank account, booking travel tickets, or filing income tax returns, Aadhaar plays a key role.

Given its growing importance, Aadhaar has also become a target for scammers. The UIDAI highlights that keeping Aadhaar details updated is crucial for safeguarding against fraud and ensuring that the government maintains accurate records.

To enhance security, the government now advises that Aadhaar holders update their information, including demographic and biometric data, every 10 years. This ensures that the details linked to the Aadhaar remain accurate and relevant.

Importance of Keeping Aadhaar Updated

There are several reasons why it is essential to keep Aadhaar information current:

1. Efficient Delivery of Government Services: With up-to-date details, government schemes and services can be delivered to the correct person without unnecessary delays caused by outdated information.

2. Fraud Prevention: Updated Aadhaar details help protect against identity theft and fraud, mainly as Aadhaar is increasingly used for verification purposes.

3. Seamless Verification: Many critical activities, such as financial transactions, school or college admissions, and travel bookings, rely on Aadhaar for identity verification. Ensuring that your Aadhaar information is correct can help avoid potential issues in these processes.

How to Update Aadhaar Details Online for Free

The process of updating Aadhaar details online is easy and convenient. Here’s how to do it:

1. Visit the Official UIDAI Website: Head to the Aadhaar Self-Service Portal at [myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in](https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in).

2. Login with Aadhaar and OTP: Use your Aadhaar number and the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number to log in.

3. Review Your Information: Check your Aadhaar profile for identity and address details. If any information is incorrect or outdated, proceed with the update.

4. Select the Appropriate Document: Choose the document type (Proof of Identity or Address) supporting your changes. Then, upload a scanned copy of the original document. Supported formats include JPEG, PNG, and PDF with a maximum file size of 2 MB.

5. Submit the Update Request: Once submitted, you’ll receive a Service Request Number (SRN), which you can use to track the status of your update.

Biometric Updates: Only at Aadhaar Centres

While demographic details such as name and address can be updated online, biometric information—such as fingerprints, iris scans, and photos—must be updated in person at a UIDAI-authorized Aadhaar centre. This rule applies particularly to children, as their biometric data needs to be updated every 10 years or when they turn 15.

Here’s how to update biometric information:

1. Visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre: Go to the nearest UIDAI-authorized centre with your child.

2. Fill Out the Enrolment Form: Complete the Aadhaar enrolment form for your child.

3. Submit Biometric Data: Provide updated biometric data or a new photograph if your child is under five years old.

4. Pay the Required Fee: Biometric updates at Aadhaar centres come with an applicable fee.

With Aadhaar becoming an essential part of everyday life in India, keeping your details up to date is crucial. The government’s decision to extend the free update window until December 14, 2024, provides a convenient opportunity for citizens to ensure their information is accurate. Whether for preventing fraud or streamlining access to government services, updating Aadhaar details has far-reaching benefits that contribute to smoother transactions and greater security.