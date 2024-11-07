Future Apple Watch Bands May Measure Blood Pressure and Respiration, Patent Shows

Apple's commitment to health-focused technology in the Apple Watch shows no signs of slowing down. Known for its seamless blend of communication and fitness features, the Apple Watch has already redefined how users track their health by offering tools for workout monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurement, and even ECGs directly from the wrist.

A recent Apple patent, as reported by *Patently Apple*, reveals that future models could incorporate bands capable of measuring both blood pressure and respiration rate. This patent suggests that Apple is exploring fabric-based, stretchable bands with embedded sensors, enhancing the watch's already impressive health-tracking suite.

What the Patent Reveals

Filed under patent number 12133743, titled “Fabric-based Items with Stretchable Bands,” this document describes how these high-tech bands could be designed from a ring-shaped stretchable fabric to comfortably wrap around the wrist. Equipped with embedded sensors, the bands might allow users to check their blood pressure and monitor respiratory rates on the go. Additionally, Apple appears to be working on wireless charging within these bands, potentially enabling them to function without physical connectors. This setup could also allow seamless data sharing with an iPhone, further strengthening the Apple ecosystem.

Potential Beyond Smartwatches

Interestingly, Apple's innovation may extend beyond the Watch. The patent hints at applications for this sensor technology in other wearable items, including headbands, shirts, armbands, and even athletic clothing. This broader application could eventually bring Apple’s health-tracking technology to a wide range of wearables.

While there's no official timeline for when these advanced bands might become available, the possibilities they present are exciting. As Apple continues to innovate, this patent hints at a future where health monitoring is even more integrated and accessible, paving the way for more comprehensive wellness tracking.