Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Samsung to unveil Next-Gen Foldable models

Samsung is preparing to unveil the successor to its next generation of foldable smartphones on August 10. As usual, the Galaxy Unpacked event will wrap up what will likely be called the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The trailer for the event already reveals what this phone will look like. Spoiler alert! It looks almost the same as last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4, though Samsung has yet to show what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will look like.



The teaser video shows the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from the side, with a slim profile and doing its iconic flip action. Compared to the Flip 3, the Flip 4 keeps the power key-mounted fingerprint scanner this year and appears to have the same dual-camera setup arrangement on the back. The phone was also shown in the familiar Samsung Lavender colour, but with a more metallic sheen.

Galaxy Unpacked event date: August 10

If you're interested in catching up with live updates on the event, you can visit Samsung's YouTube channel or one of its social media handles to watch the live stream. In India, the live streaming event will air from 6:30 p.m. IST.



Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be minor iterative updates rather than a generational leap over the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung will present improvements mainly related to the form factor of the device. So you can expect the devices to be thinner, lighter, and easier to manage compared to older models.

However, rumours also suggest that Samsung will bring the biggest update to the Fold this year since Fold 2: a new aspect ratio. Leaked renders have also revealed the same thing, showing a wider main screen. This could make a massive difference to the user experience, especially for those who crave a big-screen experience. These phones are also expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, just like the Galaxy S22 series devices.