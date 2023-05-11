Gemini is Google's answer to ChatGPT and Bing AI

Recently, Google's recent announcements at the Google I/O event on May 10 were exciting and impressive. In addition to introducing the highly anticipated Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold, the tech giant showcased its latest AI advances. One of the most developments is the upcoming release of a new language model called Gemini. While Google already has Bard, Gemini is expected to surpass ChatGPT and BingAI with its unique features. A key advantage of Gemini is its multimodal capability, which sets it apart from its predecessors.



"We're already at work on Gemini — our next model created from the ground up to be multimodal, highly efficient at the tool and API integrations, and built to enable future innovations, like memory and planning. Gemini is still in training but already exhibiting multimodal capabilities never before seen in prior models. Once fine-tuned and rigorously tested for safety, Gemini will be available at various sizes and capabilities, just like PaLM 2, to ensure it can be deployed across different products, applications, and devices for everyone's benefit," Google said in a blog post.

Is Gemini better than ChatGPT and BingAI

One of Gemini's key points is its "multimodal" capabilities. It is based on a multimodal model, which means it can understand and generate text, code, and images. On the other hand, ChatGPT is a text-only model, which means that it can only understand and output text. This means that Gemini could be used for a wider range of tasks than ChatGPT. Gemini can create a new AI-powered chatbot to understand and respond to text and images. Similarly, Bing has a separate link for image creation, but within the chat box, you can't ask the AI chatbot to create images, so it's also limited to just text. Gemini could be used to power a broader range of products and applications than ChatGPT. ChatGPT and BingAI lack all of these capabilities. That being said, though, the GPT 5 language model can make ChatGPT and other chatbots based on it smarter, but it will take a while to implement.

Gemini is also said to come with abilities like memory and planning. This means that it could be used to create new kinds of AI-powered apps that aren't possible with ChatGPT. For example, Gemini could be used to create an AI-powered personal assistant that could remember your preferences and help you plan your day. There could be many possibilities. But we'll have to wait for the Gemini to be out in the open and see what it can do.