Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details

The iPhone 15 series can be purchased in a few minutes. Blinkit offers consumers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune the option to order the new iPhone 15 series. The service has partnered with Apple Authorized Store, Unicorn, to deliver the new 2023 iPhone to your doorstep in at least 10 minutes or more. This service was launched to cater to people who prefer to avoid long lines at official Apple stores, where fans have been queuing for hours to get their hands on the latest iPhones.



Earlier today, the iPhone 15 series went on sale. Many Apple fans across India thronged the tech company's official stores in Mumbai and Delhi. A dedicated fan interviewed by ANI shared that he waited for 17 hours at the Apple BKC store in Mumbai just to become the first owner of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, for those who value speed and convenience, Blinkit promises to deliver the iPhone within minutes. Earlier in the morning, Blinkit claimed on Twitter that the service has already successfully delivered four devices to customers, thanks to a strategic partnership with Apple premium reseller Unicorn.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes! This unique association is global first, and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep almost instantly."

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available on the Blinkit platform in various colours and storage options. Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of introductory offers. These include a no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI and a cashback offer of up to Rs 5,000 on eligible HDFC cards.

Those who want to order the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus through Blinkit can open the app, search for their preferred model, select the desired variant, add it to their cart and proceed to checkout. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sales have been delayed, so the service is currently selling these two models.

The iPhone 15 with the base 128GB is priced at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB will cost you Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro will sell for Rs 1,34,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's most premium iPhone, is priced at Rs 1,59,900.