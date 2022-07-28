Get Ready to Experience the Next Generation of Galaxy Foldables at Samsung Unpacked

Samsung is all set to unfold the next generation of mobile experience on August 10, 2022, during the Galaxy Unpacked event. With these new foldable smartphones, Samsung is pushing all boundaries and defying conventions of what's possible with a smartphone. These smartphones will be the ultimate devices for productivity and self-expression. Consumers will learn new ways to work, play and capture life with these devices.

Find out how the next Galaxy is greater than phones now. Then, get ready to unfold your world of greater experiences at Samsung Unpacked on August 10, 2022.

Samsung launches A Greater Experience (>) Campaign before the imminent launch of the new foldable devices. In her editorial, Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics, shares some insights about the upcoming Samsung foldables.

Here are some key highlights from her editorial for your reference:

- The Unpacked event is the culmination of innovation, engineering and celebration — bringing together the Galaxy community from all over the world to unveil the latest Samsung Galaxy innovations.

- Campaign: A Greater Galaxy Experience: The universal greater than symbol (>) represents how our foldables' unique form factor doesn't just change shape; they change how we interact with our devices. Defying expectations of what smartphones are capable of yet again, Samsung is bringing new ways to work, play and capture life through this new series.

- Launch Strategy: Deliberating on the launch, she also mentions how this year's launch strategy embraces a new age of Unpacked. It takes the best of on and offline events and makes them even better. The launch will be "Bringing the Best of Hybrid"

- Samsung and BTS will partner for an unmissable trans-Atlantic premier of the 'Yet to Come' foldable video on August 10.



