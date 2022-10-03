Gizmore Gizfit Glow Review: A Classy Budget Friendly Smartwatch

Homegrown mobile brand Gizmorelaunched a new smartwatch, Gizfit Glow, with an AMOLED display and fantastic features. The smartwatch offers an always-on display, a smart split screen and Bluetooth Calling. It allows you to make and receive phone calls directly using the smartwatch via a built-in mic, speaker, fast dialler and exceptional battery life. In addition, it brings all the usual smartwatch features like showing notifications, calls, alarms, and more.

What was in the Box?

In the box, I found the Gizmore Gizfit Glow smartwatch in burgundy colour, a magnetic charger to charge the watch, a warranty card of one year and a user guide. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions.

Product Specifications

● Screen Size: 1.37 inches

● Screen Resolution and Brightness: 368*448 AMOLED, 560 Nits Daylight-Bright Display

● Sports Modes: 100+

● Health Monitoring: Continuous Heart Rate, SpO2

● Health Tracking: Menstrual Cycle, Sleep Monitoring, Breath Training

● Smart Features: Sedentary Alert, Drink Water Reminder, Weather Forecast, Voice Assistance, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Timer, Flashlight, Find Phone

● Smart Controls: Remote Camera and Music Player

● 2 Inbuilt Games

● Bluetooth Calling with Inbuilt Mic, Speaker and Dialler

● All Messages Notifications

● Custom & 100+ Watch Faces

● Charging Time: Up to 3 Hrs

● Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

● Water Resistance Level: IP68

● Battery Capacity: 330mAh

● Bluetooth: V5.2

● Compatible: Android & iOS

Design and Display





Gizmore Gizfit Glow - Display

The watch flaunts a premium replaceable silicone strap, which is comfortable on the wrist for long hours. Eight local faces are available, and there are more than 100 online beautiful watch faces to choose from based on your mood. Gizmore GIZFIT Glow is water-resistant with an IP68 rating. So you can keep it wearing during your swimming and other physical training sessions in the gym.



The Gizmore GIZFIT Glow offers a 3.4 Cm (1.37inch) Full Touch Sharp AMOLED Always On Display with 420 x 420 Resolution with an Aluminium Alloy body and 2.5D Curved Glass. 550 NITS Brightness, view bigger, brighter and scroll smooth. The on-display and rise to wake are excellent that help you read the messages comfortably, even outdoors under sunlight.













The sight of different available watch faces

Connectivity



The Gizmore Gizfit Glow connects to Android and iPhone with its compatible app FitCloudPro. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity that ranges up to 10 meters and can notify you of important calls, SMS and reminders. So you need not keep your mobile always with you and keep checking it all the time. Once the watch is connected to the app, you receive hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, messages and mail alerts.





Smartphone connected to Gizmore Glow

User Interface



Gizmore Gizfit Glow offers an exclusive user interface

Gizmore Gizfit Glow offers an exclusive user interface. You can swipe down for watch settings like brightness, torch, settings, calls and others. Swipe up for notification alerts, swipe right for shortcuts to various applications, and swipe left to see the activity list. When you press the rotatory knob, you see the 24 apps listed in honeycomb format. There are five styles in which you can arrange these apps. This smartwatch is well versed in several languages you are comfortable with.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Smartwatch flaunting trendy buttons

You will find two buttons on the right side; the top button takes you to the main menu and rotate the crown to check out the list. The lower button acts as a back key and helps you turn off the watch screen.



Battery

This smartwatch from Gizmore comes with dual-pin USB magnetic charging. With around 2 hrs of charging, the watch got 100% charged. I got to use it for more than a week with the minimum usage of the Bluetooth calling feature. So, GIZFIT Glow will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep at night. The brand claims a battery life of seven days; note that the battery power will depend on how much you use the Bluetooth calling feature. I am content with the battery performance.

Calling Features

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Phone with the options Call records, Frequent Contacts and Telephone

The smartwatch offers three options in the calling section that is Call records, Frequent Contacts and Telephone options. Gizmore GIZFIT Glow helps to call any number without using your phone. The number dialled from the smartphone connected to the watch in real-time enables you to make calls by dialling the number without saving in smartwatch contacts. Under Frequent Contacts, we can save up to nine contact numbers. The telephone keypad is comfortable for dialling numbers.



The Recents option displays the last calls received from the phone and smartwatch. This helps in dialling back the unsaved number as well. The UI of the smartwatch offers options to reject, accept a call, and adjust the volume of its speakers on the display when someone calls on your paired smartphone from the watch.



FitCloudPro App

We can pair Gizmore GIZFIT Glow with Android and iOS devices with its app FitCloudPro'. CloudFitPro app helps to control the watch's features and keep a tab on all the health-related data collected by the watch. The app's Home page displays the health-related measures when you launch it, and you find two more tabs called Device and Mine.





Gizmore Gizfit Glow with its accustomed app FitCloudPro

The home page offers details like sleep, heart rate, SpO2, menstrual pattern and Blood pressure. The app provides detailed information about each feature; I missed the stress feature here. Under the device tab, you will be able to control the settings and features of the app, and under the Mine tab, you will find some account, app settings and an FAQ section. The FAQ section in a detailed format will help a layperson get the answer to any query. Overall the CloudFit app is good enough to monitor your health measurements.



Sleep

With the help of this app, you get detailed data about Sleep Data. The Data comprise the Last night's Sleep, Deep sleep, Light sleep and how long you were awake during the night. One can track Sleep on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. You even get the summary of the sleep in the graphical display.

Heart Rate and Blood Pressure

The heart rate and blood pressure feature help you measure your heart rate for a month and gives you the Highest, Average and Lowest ranges. This heart rate data analysis varies between 40 and 160 BPM. The continuous heart rate feature helps you with your heart rate daily, weekly, and monthly data. Similarly, you get the blood pressure data as well.













Heart Rate and BP Monitor



Smart Features



Sedentary Alert, Drink Water Reminder, Weather Forecast, Voice Assistance, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Timer, Flashlight, Find Device. The find Device option helps you find your watch and mobile if you misplace any of the two. I found this feature helpful many times.





Gizmore GIZFIT Glow with its accustomed app FitCloudPro



Verdict



The Gizmore Gizfit Glow is comfortable to wear, has a good dial size, and has an impressive display. The smartwatch is classic, UI is easy to use, and the fonts look exceptional; it offers good battery life and comes with an easy-to-use app. However, the Gizmore Gizfit Glow watch could have added a SpO2 sensor, GPS tracker, and on-the-go message reply feature. Gizmore Gizfit Glow is a classy smartwatch with good performance, connectivity, and advanced features at a reasonable price.