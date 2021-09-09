Gmail to allow users to make voice calls from the App, new design coming soon

Google is reportedly adding the ability to "call" another Google user with Google Meet, but within the Gmail mobile app, not within the Meet app. According to The Verge, which spotted the development of the feature, the feature will basically allow Gmail users to call another Gmail client similar to voice calls, as well as being able to join Google Meet meetings directly through the app. The report notes that Meet's standalone app will have the same ability to make calls and not just to create group meetings in the future. Exact details about the availability of the calling function through Gmail remain unclear and the company has yet to share further details. It seems that Google aims to make Gmail the central hub for all other online services like Doc, Meet, Google Chat, and more. The web Reportedly, the client will get a redesign to integrate all of these services.



In terms of layout, an image in the report shows Google Workspace apps like Drive, Calendar, Notes, and even Call on the right side of the screen, with the Google Chats tab right next to it. On the left, we can see "spaces" instead of rooms next to the Meet, Chat and Mail tabs. In a blog post, Google says, "Any user who has enabled chat in their Gmail settings will start to see the term 'Rooms' automatically upgraded to 'Spaces'. With Spaces, teams can share ideas, collaborate on documents and manage tasks from one place. In the coming months, the company will update Spaces with several new features, such as thread threading online, discoverable spaces, and improved user features and moderation, adds Google.

However, more features in Gmail could also lead to a cluttered interface. The report claims that Gmail users could hide tabs they don't use. The redesign will roll out first for business users in the coming weeks, and regular Gmail users will receive the update later. Meanwhile, Google Calendar will now allow you to RSVP to a meeting invitation with an indication of your location. Google had previously added notable features to allow users to control Google Workspace apps directly from Gmail. For example, the company previously made it easy for users to grant access to files in Drive directly from Gmail.



