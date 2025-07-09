Google AI Mode Rolls Out in India, Revolutionising Search Experience

Google has officially begun rolling out its much-anticipated AI Mode in Search to users across India. This cutting-edge feature, initially launched in the U.S., brings AI-generated answers directly into the familiar Google Search interface—delivering more than just links, but complete, informative responses to user questions.

The new mode is currently available only in English and is designed to enhance how users interact with search results. By integrating AI into traditional search, Google aims to offer a more intuitive and intelligent experience, especially when tackling complex or layered queries. Instead of running multiple searches, users can now ask a single, multi-part question and receive a detailed, cohesive answer.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced the rollout, marking it as a significant step forward in bringing generative AI into daily digital experiences for Indian users. Google had previously made the feature accessible via Search Labs in June for limited testing. Following positive feedback, the company is now offering it more broadly—without requiring a sign-up.

How It Works

The AI Mode uses Google’s advanced Gemini 2.5 model to understand user intent, break down questions into subtopics, and gather information from across the web. The result is a well-organized summary, often supplemented with helpful links and suggestions for follow-up searches.

Google explains that this system—powered by a method called “query fan-out”—helps ensure more thorough responses by splitting a question into smaller parts and running several searches simultaneously. This process captures content that standard searches might overlook.

How to Access It

Indian users will notice a new “AI Mode” tab appearing in Google Search results and in the search bar of the Google app. Whether users prefer typing, speaking their query, or uploading an image via Google Lens, the tool adapts easily. For instance, someone could upload a photo of a plant and ask how to care for it—receiving identification, care instructions, and relevant resources in return.

According to Google, this feature is especially helpful for “exploratory” tasks such as product comparisons, travel planning, or deep technical inquiries. Early usage data suggests people are asking longer, more detailed questions—two to three times the average length of standard searches.

Limitations and What’s Next

Currently, AI Mode is only available in English, though Google has assured support for additional languages will follow. The company also noted that the feature remains experimental. If the system lacks sufficient confidence in its AI-generated response, it will default to showing standard search results.

The rollout is underway and will reach more users in the coming days on both desktop and mobile devices.

As generative AI continues to evolve, Google’s AI Mode marks a significant shift in how users search for—and receive—information.