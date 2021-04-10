Google Confirms Pixel 5a 5G Launch This Year

Just hours after the Pixel 5a was reported to have been cancelled, Google responded by saying that the phone will launch this year. The news of the cancellation of Pixel 5a was posted by Jon Prosser and also corroborated by Android Police. But a Google spokesperson later confirmed to 9 to 5Google that the Pixel 5a 5G had not been cancelled.

"Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced," 9to5Google quoted the Google spokesperson as saying.

Google Pixel 4a 5G launched in October last year, so we will most likely see its successor around the same time. This means that we shouldn't expect a new Pixel phone at I / O 2021 next month. Google, in their statement, mentioned the Pixel 5a 5G, so it is not known if we will see a 4G variant of the phone. Pixel 4a has launched in 4G and 5G variants, with the former arriving in India.

Google is reportedly facing global supply chain issues that could be why Pixel 5a 5 G's limited availability for the US and Japan. The phone could be launched in other markets at a later date. As for the phone, the leaked renders revealed a very similar design to the Pixel 4a 5G with a perforated screen that is said to be a bit taller and thicker as well.

The Pixel 5a 5G is also expected to feature the same cameras as its predecessor and run a Qualcomm processor. Google's custom Whitechapel processor will likely be reserved for the flagship Pixel 6.