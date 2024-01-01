Google Doodle: Google Rings in Happy New Year 2024 with Disco Doodle

Google ushered in the Happy New Year 2024 with an exuberant doodle featuring disco balls and confetti, symbolizing the festive spirit. The Google Doodle for New Year 2024 was a lively representation, adorned with sparkling disco balls and confetti, capturing the essence of jubilation.











As the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, revellers worldwide engaged in countdowns, welcomed by dazzling fireworks and festive lights, marking a hopeful commencement of 2024 for billions. The celebratory fervour extended wishes of a Happy New Year 2024 to everyone.



Across the nation, numerous individuals initiated the new year with heartfelt prayers. Diverse communities, irrespective of faith, congregated at their respective places of worship, engaging in prayers and festivities to embrace the arrival of the New Year. In this collective celebration, people bid adieu to the old year, welcoming the promising possibilities that 2024 holds for us all.