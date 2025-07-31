Google Pixel 10 Price Leak Hints at Higher Costs for Pro XL and Fold Models Ahead of August Launch

With less than a month to go before Google’s highly anticipated “Made by Google” event on August 20, the upcoming Pixel 10 lineup has found itself at the center of a major price leak. According to a report by Android Headlines, details about the pricing of the Pixel 10 series — including the standard, Pro, Pro XL, and Fold variants — have surfaced online, revealing both U.S. and Canadian price points and offering early hints about India’s expected prices.

Starting with the standard Google Pixel 10, the 128GB model is likely to carry a price tag of $799 (approx. ₹70,000) in the United States. The 256GB version is expected to be priced at $899 (approx. ₹78,800). In Canada, the same variants might retail for CAD 1,099 (around ₹69,700) and CAD 1,229 (approx. ₹77,900), respectively.

For users eyeing more powerful features, the Google Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly start at $999 (roughly ₹87,500) in the U.S. for the 128GB model. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants are expected to cost $1,099 (₹96,300), $1,299 (₹1,13,800), and $1,449 (₹1,26,900), respectively. Canadian pricing for the same configurations ranges from CAD 1,349 up to CAD 1,949 (₹86,400 to ₹1,25,000 approx.).

The spotlight, however, seems to be on the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, which could skip the 128GB base variant altogether. The entry-level configuration will reportedly begin at 256GB, priced at $1,199 (about ₹1,05,000) in the U.S. and CAD 1,629 (approx. ₹1,03,300) in Canada. The higher storage versions of the Pro XL — 512GB and 1TB — could climb to $1,549 (₹1,35,700) and CAD 2,099 (₹1,33,100), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s upcoming foldable variant, is shaping up to be the priciest in the series. The 256GB model is tipped to start at $1,799 (around ₹1,57,600) in the U.S., while 512GB and 1TB variants could reach up to $2,419 (₹2,11,900). In Canada, the foldable might retail between CAD 2,399 and CAD 2,869, roughly ₹1,52,100 to ₹1,81,900.

Beyond the price tags, Google is reportedly preparing a host of promotional offers to sweeten the deal. Buyers of the standard Pixel 10 may receive six months of Google’s AI Pro plan, which includes access to advanced AI tools via Gemini and 2TB of Google One storage. Those opting for the Pro, Pro XL, or Fold models are expected to get a full year of the AI Pro plan. Additionally, all Pixel 10 buyers might benefit from six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

While the pricing strategy signals modest increases across most models, the real shift seems to be Google’s growing focus on bundling hardware with powerful AI-driven services.