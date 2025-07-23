Google Pixel 10 Series Set for India Launch on August 21 with Exclusive Pre-Order Offers

Google has officially revealed that the highly anticipated Pixel 10 series will launch in India on August 21, just a day after its global debut on August 20. This year’s flagship smartphone lineup from Google will feature four models—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold—bringing notable upgrades in design, performance, and artificial intelligence integration.

As part of its India push, Google is offering exclusive pre-order benefits for early adopters. Customers who register on the Google Store by 12:30 PM IST on August 19 will receive a special promo code via email on the day pre-orders open. These early registrants stand to enjoy offers such as exchange bonuses, cashback options, and Google Store credits for future purchases. Additionally, Google is promoting no-cost EMI plans extending up to 24 months for credit card payments, further simplifying the purchase process.

This year’s launch is significant as it marks the first full-cycle release of Pixel phones through the Google Store India, which debuted earlier in 2025. The move ensures a more direct and rewarding buying experience for Indian consumers.

Alongside the launch announcement, Google also teased a first look at the Pixel 10 Pro. The design retains the signature pill-shaped camera island, familiar from the Pixel 9 Pro, but includes refined elements suggesting improved ergonomics and visual appeal.













While Google has kept full specifications under wraps, leaks and teasers offer some insights. The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to come with a triple-camera setup, including a 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto lens. The base Pixel 10 may get smaller sensors but is rumored to include a telephoto lens for the first time, offering better zoom capabilities even on the standard model.

A key highlight across the lineup is the Tensor G5 chipset, reportedly manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process, promising a significant leap in speed, efficiency, and AI performance.

The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold is drawing attention for its rumored features: a larger cover display, slimmer hinge, IP68 rating, and stronger battery life—factors that could position it as a serious competitor in the premium foldable market.

All Pixel 10 models will ship with Android 16, showcasing a refreshed Material 3 Expressive UI and enhanced AI capabilities. Some features, previewed at Google I/O 2025, include AI video editing in Google Photos, voice-controlled image tweaks via “Speak-to-Tweak,” and a creative Sketch-to-Image generation tool.

There’s also buzz around a new on-device AI assistant called “Pixel Sense”, which is said to focus on local data processing for more personalized, secure, and private AI experiences across Google apps like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube.

As the countdown to launch begins, Google’s Pixel 10 series looks set to make a bold statement in India’s flagship smartphone segment, blending premium design with the power of AI.