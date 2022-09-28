Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro coming to India in 3 colours

The Google Pixel lineup return to India was marked a few months ago by the Pixel 6a, and now Google is preparing its iPhone challenger. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to launch in India, thus replacing Google's latest flagship phones for India from 2018: the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Before the launch, Google has already started testing its Pixel phones for India. We already know what the two phones look like, and from now on, we have a pretty good idea about the colours.



Google India has confirmed to bring Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to India in three colour variants. The first is Obsidian (black with grey accents), Snow (white with silver accents), and Hazel (light green with gold accents). Compared to the colours of the iPhone 14, the number is relatively low. However, the Pixel 7 has notable cosmetic changes over the Pixel 6, which was a pretty phone itself, and continues to stand out even today.

Google Pixel 7 colours revealed

In addition to the colour variants, the design has also been shown. We know that the Pixel 7 essentially maintains the same design as its predecessor, except for a couple of refinements and great use of colours. A recent leak also revealed the full spec sheet; this time, not much has changed. The Pixel 7 Pro will get an upgraded Tensor G2 chip, expected to deliver notable performance improvements. It also has 12GB of RAM as standard and a 128GB and 256GB storage option. However, the screen remains the same; a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The camera setup also remains the same but with new image sensors. Google will ditch the Sony IMX582 sensor and use a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor for the telephoto camera. The 50MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera remain unchanged. The selfie camera remains the same at 11MP, and a new Samsung sensor and autofocus capability are additions for 2022. The Pixel 7 Pro will use the 5,000mAh battery and will offer support for 30W wired charging. There will also be support for Qi-standard wireless charging.

We need to wait and see how Google rates the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India. Previous Pixel flagships have always competed with the iPhones of the year, and we expect the Pixel 7 series to take the fight to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Plus.