Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Goes on Sale Today—Is It a Smart Buy at Rs 1,72,999?

Today marks the first sale of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, available on Flipkart for Rs 1,72,999. As Google's debut foldable in the Indian market, this device arrives with much fanfare, showcasing the company's cutting-edge AI capabilities and premium hardware. But is it worth the steep price tag? Let's dive into the details to find out.



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Pricing and Offers

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at Rs 1,72,999 for the Indian market and is offered in two elegant colours: Obsidian and Porcelain. Unlike previous Pixel devices that were primarily available through Flipkart, this foldable will also be sold through Reliance Digital and Croma, broadening its availability.

Flipkart has lined up some significant discounts for the first sale for those looking to grab a deal. Buyers can avail up to Rs 10,000 off through bank offers. Specifically, ICICI Bank credit card holders can enjoy a Rs 10,000 discount, while Axis Bank customers can get a reduction of Rs 8,650. Additionally, there are similar offers available for EMI purchases, making this premium device more affordable.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a significant upgrade from the previous Pixel Fold model, featuring a taller and slimmer design. The device sports a 6.3-inch cover display and an expansive 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display, which Google touts as "the largest display ever on a phone."

The outer screen boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels with a pixel density of 422 ppi, and it reaches a peak brightness of 1800 nits in HDR mode, soaring up to 2700 nits in peak brightness. Both displays support HDR and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring durability. When unfolded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is just 5.1mm thick, folding to a compact 10.5mm.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Google's G4 Tensor chip, which also drives the other models in the Pixel 9 series. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The camera system has also seen a notable upgrade, featuring a 48-megapixel wide camera, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto sensor capable of 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom.

Battery life is supported by a 4650mAh battery with 45W fast charging, ensuring that you can quickly power up your device when needed. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also supports Qi-certified wireless charging, adding to its convenience.

One of the key highlights of this device is its integration with Google's Gemini AI, which promises to enhance the user experience significantly. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have already demonstrated the power of this AI, making the Fold an enticing option for those looking for cutting-edge technology.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Is it a Smart Buy?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold certainly packs a punch with its impressive specs and advanced features. However, it faces stiff competition in the foldable smartphone market. Alternatives like the OnePlus Open 2, Vivo X Fold, and Samsung Z Fold 6 offer similar features, often at a lower price point.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold distinguishes itself with unique features powered by Google's AI. It may appeal to those looking for a device that offers something beyond the typical foldable experience. If you're invested in the Google ecosystem and want the latest AI-driven technology, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be worth the investment.

Ultimately, whether the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a good deal depends on what you want in a smartphone. If cutting-edge AI features and a premium build are high on your list, this foldable could be the perfect addition to your tech arsenal.