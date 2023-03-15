Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a to launch soon; Find specifications

The release dates of the Google Pixel 7a and the long-awaited Pixel Fold have been revealed. As per the alleged retail listings seen by 9to5Google, the two new smartphones from Google may launch as early as mid-June, though the exact date is still unclear. The report also notes the launch of a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series around the same time. All the new devices could be announced for the first time at the upcoming Google I/O event on May 10.



The report mentions that the Google Pixel Fold may be available in a single 256GB storage model, though previous reports have also suggested the development of a 512GB storage option. The Fold can come in two colours, including Carbon (black or dark grey) and Porcelain (white). Google may also launch dedicated cases, which can come in "Haze Midtone," "Porcelain," and "Sky" colour options. The report claims that the alleged Pixel 7a listing shows a 128GB storage option, just like the last-gen Pixel 6a. The phone can come in the colours "Charcoal", "Cotton", and "Arctic Blue". Details about the upcoming A-series of Pixel Buds are still unclear.



The Pixel 7a may look similar to the existing Pixel 7. The phone may come with a 6.1-inch screen. The display will offer Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The latter is a considerable improvement, as high refresh rate displays weren't available on older Pixel A series phones. The Pixel 7a's camera module may pack a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Google will refrain from a third sensor on the Pro models. Front-facing camera details are not yet available, but some reports previously indicated that the Google Pixel 7a would feature a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera, similar to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

We can expect the Google Pixel 7a to bring the latest version of Android 13. The phone may get at least three years of Android OS updates. Whereas the Pixel Fold may come with a classic laptop-like design, similar to the Microsoft Duo and Oppo Find N. The cover or front screen may offer a 5.9-inch viewing area. In its unfolded form, the Pixel Fold can offer a 7.69-inch internal screen. It will come with Google's custom software for foldable and tablets. The phone price is said to be $1,799, which is around Rs 1.45 lakh.



