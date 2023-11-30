Google Play Best of 2023 Awards: Best overall apps and games

Google Play Best of 2023 Awards: Google Play, the official marketplace for apps for Android smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, has announced its annual awards for the best apps and games. The entire list has been categorised into several categories and Users' Choice awards. These awards are listed for the US but are also curated locally for your country. For India, the best app of 2023 is Level SuperMind, YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's meditation app, while the Users' Choice winner is THAP: Your Happiness Gym, a self-care app for mental health. Here we share the best apps and games for the USA and India, please check the list.



Google Play Best of 2023 Awards: Apps

1. Best overall app: The winner for the US is Imprint: Learn Visually. Google said, “Learn Visually shares bite-sized lessons that use visual storytelling to bring concepts to life. Explore the worlds of psychology, history, health, technology, and more in a brand new way”.

2. Best multi-device app: The winner in this category is the same for the US and India, and the winner is Spotify. Google said, “Whether listening to your favorite music in the kitchen, on the commute or out on a hike, Spotify shines when it comes to working smoothly across devices. We love how you can remotely control playback on another device, and download tracks or episodes for offline playback”.

3. Best Users' Choice app (US): ChatGPT

4. Best for fun: For India, it is Dashtoon: Comics and Manga. For the US, it is Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL.

5. Best for personal growth: For India, it is AmbitionBox - Salary & Reviews. For the US, it is Voidpet Garden: Mental Health.

6. Best everyday essential: For India, it is BabyCloud. For the US, it is Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity.

7. Best Hidden Gem: For India, it is Blissclub - Women's Activewear. For the US, it is Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing.

8. Best with AI: For India, it is Stimuler - IELTS Speaking Coach. For the US, it is Character AI: AI-Powered Chat.

9. Best App for Good: For India, it is Autism BASICS: Learning app. For the US, it is AWorld in support of ActNow.

Google Play Best of 2023 Awards: Games

1. Best Game (overall): For India, it is Monopoly Go! For the US, it is Honkai: Star Rail.

2. Best Game (Users' Choice): For India, it is Subway Surfers Blast. For the US, it is Monopoly Go!

3. Best Multiplayer: For India, it is the Call of Dragons. For the US, it is Farlight 84.

4. Best Pick up and play: For India, it is Campfire Cat Cafe. For the US, it is again Monopoly Go!

5. Best Multi-device Game: For India, it is the Call of Dragons. For the US, it is Outerplane - Strategy Anime.

6. Best Indies: For India, it is Block Heads: Duel puzzle games. For the US, it is Vampire Survivors.

7. Best Story: For both the US and India, it is Honkai: Star Rail.

8. Best Ongoing: For India, it is Battlegrounds Mobile India. For the US, it is Stumble Guys.

9. Best on Play Pass: For India, it is Linea. For the US, it is Magic Rampage.