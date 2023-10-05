Google rolls out Android 14: Features and list of eligible devices

Google announced the launch of the new Pixel 8 series and even introduced the Android 14 operating system, which will ship with the new Pixel phones. The company has already started rolling out its Pixel phones' latest Android operating system update. Android 14 offers users several features, including Flash notifications, battery health percentage, battery cycle count, and more. One of them also alerts about any app's data-sharing practices, which is a big update and will likely please privacy-conscious users. Here's everything you need to know.

Android 14 to inform you about the data-sharing practices of any app

The new Android 14 operating system now informs users how the apps they install use their data. By granting apps permissions, such as access to location data, users will receive notifications if these apps share their data with third parties. This transparency allows users to make informed decisions about data sharing, allowing them to revoke permissions from apps they deem untrustworthy quickly.

This new feature addresses a common concern among smartphone users who may inadvertently grant excessive permissions to apps without fully understanding the potential consequences. With Android 14, users can gain valuable insights into an app's data-sharing practices, helping them maintain better control over their personal information. To further improve user awareness, Android 14 will provide monthly summaries of "Data Sharing Updates for Location," ensuring users stay informed about how their data is being used.

Android 14: List of Eligible Devices

Google has wasted no time delivering the Android 14 update, and support is now available for select Pixel devices. In the coming months, users can expect Android 14 to expand its reach to other popular devices from a variety of manufacturers, including Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Eligible Pixel devices include Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

For those eager to experience the new features of Android 14, Google has made the update easy to access. Users who have yet to receive the OTA (over-the-air) update notification can manually check for the update by navigating to their smartphone's Settings, then selecting System and finally System Update. By clicking on the "Check for Updates" button, users can start the update process and use the latest version of Android.



