Google Search on mobile to get redesigned

Google Search for mobile is getting a major redesign with new changes aimed at simplifying the user experience. The new redesign of Google Search for mobile devices will be rolled out in the coming days. Before launch, Google, in a blog post, highlighted the new changes.

Google designer Aileen Cheng, who is behind the redesign, said the new changes help focus on search results and not the design elements surrounding them. It also aims to "make people access the information they are looking for as clearly and quickly as possible."

One way to do this was by using larger, bolder text so that people can easily scan and understand search results faster. Section titles are also getting bigger in the new search experience. Google is also adding its own font used on Android and Gmail to search on mobile devices.

Google has also downplayed the use of shadows to get more "visual space and breathing room for search results." Google also tried to play with bold colours and muted tones, but ultimately settled on clean background for the images, Aileen said. The team is also "using colour more intentionally to guide the eye to important information without being overwhelming or distracted."

The new update will also feature more rounded designs in different search elements. "If you look at the Google logo, you'll notice there's a lot of roundness to it, so we're borrowing from that and bringing it to other places as well," Aileen said. This change will be more reflected in the rounded icons and images.

The new Google Search experience on mobile devices will begin rolling out in the next few days, although a specific date has yet to be announced.