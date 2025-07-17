Live
Google Sets August 20 for Pixel 10 Launch Event in New York
Google’s August 20 event in New York promises new Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more, with exciting upgrades and surprises.
Google has officially announced the date for its highly anticipated Pixel launch event: August 20, 2025. According to an invite shared on Wednesday, the annual Made by Google event will be held in New York City at 1 PM ET. The company promises to showcase “the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.”
This year, Google is expected to unveil its new Pixel 10 series, which could include the standard Pixel 10 with a rumoured triple-camera setup, an upgraded Pixel 10 Pro, and the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL. Fans are also speculating about the possible debut of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which may be completely dustproof.
In addition to its phones, Google might reveal the Pixel Watch 4 featuring a bigger battery and a slightly thicker design. Although leaks about new Pixel Buds are limited, reports hint at an affordable Pixel Buds 2a.
Tech enthusiasts worldwide can catch the event live on YouTube.