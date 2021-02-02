Google to show more details about websites in search results

Google makes it easy for users to know more about the websites that appear in search results. Google is adding a new menu icon that users can select to learn more about websites.

The new menu icon will be a three-dot icon visible right next to the article title. Users can tap on the icon, and a pop-up card will appear with more information about the website. The "About this result" card will provide a short description of the website and whether you are using a secure HTTPS connection. Google also adds a disclaimer below that mentions that the article is a search result and not an advertisement.

Google is pulling information from Wikipedia for its About tab for this result. For websites that do not have a Wikipedia description, Google will continue to display information like the first time it indexed it. "Based on Wikipedia's open editing model, which relies on thousands of global volunteers to add content, these descriptions will provide the most up-to-date verified and sourced information available on Wikipedia about the site," Google explained in a blog post.

This will appear for different Google functions, such as job listings or local business listings. He describes them as "these are job listings from all over the web." At the bottom of the tab, Google has added a button for privacy settings and how Search works.

Google's new search feature will roll out first in the US and English. It will be accessible on desktop computers, mobile devices and the Google application on Android. Google hasn't specified when it plans to roll it out in more countries.