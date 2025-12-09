Google Unveils Project Aura: AI-Powered Android XR Smart Glasses Coming in 2026

Google is expanding its footprint in the extended reality (XR) space with a major new reveal—Project Aura, its first pair of AI-driven smart glasses powered by the Android XR platform. Set for a 2026 release, these glasses were showcased ahead of launch, offering an early look at how Google aims to merge everyday eyewear with immersive digital features.

First hinted at during Google I/O, Project Aura is being built in collaboration with Xreal, a company known for its advancements in AR wearables. This partnership underscores Google’s broader strategy: blending practicality with powerful XR capabilities while tapping into an ecosystem that developers and users already know.

Project Aura carries a design similar to chunky sunglasses, paired with a wired connection to a dedicated battery pack that also works as a trackpad. As reported by The Verge, Google describes the device as a set of “wired XR glasses.”

One of the biggest advantages of the new glasses is their operating system. Since Project Aura runs on Android XR, it can seamlessly support apps developed for Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy XR headset. Developers won’t need to create separate versions of their software for these glasses—anything built for Galaxy XR is already compatible. This approach could significantly strengthen the Android XR ecosystem, making it easier to scale apps across multiple devices.

The timing of Google’s entry is notable. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses currently dominate the AI wearable segment, and Project Aura appears positioned as a direct competitor—offering more powerful XR experiences layered with Google’s AI capabilities.

In terms of hardware, the glasses feature a 70-degree field of view and use optical see-through technology, allowing digital visuals to appear directly within the user’s real-world environment. Unlike traditional AR overlays, Google envisions Project Aura as a portable, multi-window workspace. Users can follow cooking videos, view visual task guides, or manage workflows while staying fully aware of their surroundings.

Google is also emphasizing cross-platform support. The glasses will work with iOS, enabling iPhone users to access the full suite of Gemini AI features. This marks a significant step toward making Google’s XR technology more inclusive rather than limiting it to Android devices.

Although the company has not yet disclosed pricing or final hardware details, the preview clearly indicates Google’s focus areas: efficient developer tools, real-world utility, and broad compatibility across devices and platforms.

With Project Aura, Google is signaling its intent to become a serious player in the XR and smart glasses arena. As the 2026 launch approaches, the tech world will be watching closely to see how these glasses shape the future of AI-driven wearable computing.