Google Voice to alert users on spam calls

Google Voice will alert users to suspected spam calls like the true caller. Tech giant Google announced that it is implementing a "suspicious spam call" tag on its Google Voice phone service, which will warn users about spam calls.

The label will help protect users from spam calls and potentially harmful scams, the search giant engine said in a Workspace Updates blog post. The new label will be visible on the incoming call screen and in the users' call history.

"The company makes this determination using the same advanced artificial intelligence (AI) that identifies billions of spam calls each month across Google's calling ecosystem," Google said.

Users will have the option to confirm the suspected spam call, so future calls from that number go directly to voicemail, or they can also "mark a labelled call as not spam, after which the suspected spam label is never displayed for that number again." This feature from Google does not have admin control and will be available to all Google Voice users.

Meanwhile, last week, with the goal of providing a better calling experience, the search giant engine rolled out a new "smart network switching" feature in Google Voice, which will automatically switch ongoing calls between mobile data service and Wifi.