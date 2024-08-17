Google's Circle to Search Feature Expands to Samsung Galaxy A Series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Google's Circle to Search, an AI-powered feature introduced earlier this year, is now making its way to more Samsung devices, including the Galaxy A series smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup. Initially, this feature was exclusive to Google Pixel and selected high-end smartphones, but Samsung is now expanding access to a broader range of devices, ensuring that more users can benefit from its seamless search functionality.



Samsung recently confirmed that the Circle to Search feature will be available on Galaxy A series smartphones, such as the Galaxy A55, A54, A35, and A34, by the end of this month. The feature is also set to be included in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ models, although the exact rollout date for these tablets has yet to be disclosed.

Circle to Search lets users quickly search by drawing a circle around text, shopping items, or other elements on their screen. Once a circle is drawn, the feature instantly directs the user to relevant Google search results. Previously, this innovative feature was limited to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and select Pixel devices. However, the expansion to the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE means that users of more affordable Samsung devices can now enjoy this powerful AI tool.

Samsung emphasized that this move reflects its commitment, alongside Google, to making advanced mobile technology accessible to a broader audience. The company stated, "This enhancement underscores Samsung and Google's continuous dedication to providing the best of mobile technology to as many users as possible."

As the race in AI technology continues to evolve, Samsung remains at the forefront by integrating cutting-edge features across its devices. Each new launch introduces enhanced AI capabilities to the Galaxy lineup, from flagship smartphones to foldable devices, ensuring that consumers have access to the latest advancements.

With the Circle to Search feature now expanding to a more diverse range of Samsung devices, users can look forward to a more efficient and user-friendly search experience, regardless of their device's price point.