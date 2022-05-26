Google's foldable phone has been delayed again: Report

While the long-rumoured Pixel Watch has finally arrived, there's still no sign of Google's mysterious foldable phone, and we likely won't see it for another year. According to reports from Korean industry site The Elec and supply chain analyst Ross Young (via Android Central), the launch of Google's rumoured foldable phone has been delayed until next spring.

Google was originally expected to reveal the device in 2021, but that prediction has been pushed back to Q4 2022. This most recent delay could explain why we didn't see the device at Google I/O earlier this month along with the brief advancement. of a future Pixel tablet.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have reportedly told The Elec that the phone's launch date has been postponed simply because it's not finished yet. Young backed up these claims in a tweet, stating that he heard "from multiple sources in the supply chain that Google's foldable launch has been delayed until next spring," but did not cite why.

Previous leaks indicate that Google is experimenting with two skins for the device, called "Passport" and "Jumbojack" internally. While "Jumbojack" folds horizontally like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, "Passport" folds vertically like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. As The Elec pointed out, the foldable device could come with screens from Samsung, with the Passport variation having a 7.57-inch screen inside and a 5.78-inch screen outside.

Now that Google is focusing on the launch of the highly anticipated Pixel Watch and Pixel 7, it seems even more unlikely that Google will decide to reveal the foldable phone at its Pixel event this fall.