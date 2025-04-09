Haier India Launches Gravity Series: India’s Only AI Climate Control Air Conditioners with Fabric Finish

Haier’s Gravity Series AC features AI Climate Control, which intelligently adapts to user preferences for optimized comfort without manual adjustments. The AI Climate Assistant learns usage habits and fine-tunes settings in real time, while AI Electricity Monitoring tracks power consumption in real time, helping you manage and control your electricity bills. Powered by cloud-based server and advanced AI ECO functionality, it continuously adjusts to maintain the ideal balance of comfort and efficiency while minimizing energy wastage. Unlike traditional ACs, this intelligent system minimizes manual adjustments and delivers a seamless and personalised cooling experience. Haier has seamlessly blended art and intelligence in the Gravity Series by integrating a fabric design with cutting-edge AI Climate Control Technology that complements modern home aesthetics. This fusion ensures that artistic expression and smart functionality work in perfect harmony. The Gravity Series is more than just a cooling solution—it is a statement piece that enhances the ambiance of modern homes while delivering superior comfort, energy efficiency, and an elevated home experience. Commenting on the launch, Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier India, we are committed to delivering products that seamlessly integrate innovation with lifestyle. The new Gravity Series is a reflection of this vision—an air conditioner that is as stylish as it is intelligent. With India’s only AI Climate Control, this series redefines personalized comfort while ensuring energy efficiency. Built at our state-of-the-art Indian manufacturing facilities, this range is a true embodiment of our ‘Make in India, Made for India’ commitment—crafted specifically to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers and climates." The Haier Gravity Series 5-Star AI Climate Control Air Conditioner range is available starting at INR 51,990 and can be purchased through the Haier website, leading e-commerce platforms, all major electronics stores and retail outlets across India.Haier Gravity Series is Available in 7 Models: HSU19G-MZAIM5BN-INV in Morning Mist | HSU19G-MZAIS5BN-INV in Moon stone Grey | HSU19G-MZAIP5BN-INV in Galaxy Slate | HSU19G-MZAID5BN-INV in Midnight Dream | HSU19G-MZAIA5BN-INV in Aqua Blue | HSU19G-MZAIC5BN-INV in Cotton Candy | HSU19G-MZAIW5BN-INV in White

Detailed Look at the Key Features

AI Climate Control Powered AC

Haier’s AI Climate Control Technology redefines comfort with effortless, intelligent cooling. The AI Climate Assistant learns your usage patterns and automatically adjusts the temperature to match your comfort needs and eliminates the need for manual adjustments. In addition to personalization, it analyses indoor and outdoor temperatures through its intelligent PCB, optimizing cooling for maximum comfort. The Haier Kinouchi Limited Edition isn’t just smart, it’s an adaptive, intelligent cooling solution designed to elevate your comfort effortlessly.

Electricity Monitoring – Keep an eye on your bill

Haier’s real-time power monitoring feature allows users to take full control of their electricity usage. It provides detailed chart to track the consumption hourly, daily, weekly and monthly insights on the HaiSmart App. Users can set energy goals, receive smart alerts when approaching consumption limits, and optimize efficiency effortlessly. This intelligent feature ensures reduced electricity bills, maximum savings, and complete control over electricity usage without compromising comfort.

The AI Eco feature delivers effortless cooling combined with intelligent energy savings. It leverages advanced algorithms and learns your cooling habits and usage patterns to automatically adjust the AC’s temperature and tonnage, ensuring optimal comfort without manual intervention. By intelligently analyzing room conditions, including occupancy levels, AI Eco fine-tunes performance to provide precise cooling while minimizing energy consumption. This smart automation enhances comfort, maximizes energy efficiency, and helps reduce electricity costs, offering the perfect balance of comfort, intelligence, and savings.

Supersonic Cooling: Instant Cooling in Just 10 Seconds

A standout feature of the new air conditioner is its 20X faster cooling compared to conventional models, providing immediate relief from the heat. This Supersonic Cooling technology delivers rapid cooling with an instant blast of cool air in just 10 seconds. This advanced feature is powered by high-frequency pulse control and Kick Torque start, which enhances the compressor’s performance for quick relief from the heat. Once the room reaches the desired temperature, the AC intelligently switches to energy-saving mode, maintaining consistent comfort while optimizing power consumption. Supersonic Cooling not only ensures faster cooling compared to conventional ACs but also offers smooth, stable, and energy-efficient operation for lasting comfort. Built to perform in extreme conditions, making it a dependable choice for every climate.

Frost Self-Clean Technology

The new Gravity model is crafted to provide healthy, clean air, reflecting Haier's commitment to the well-being of Indian customers. Equipped with Frost Self-Clean Technology, the air conditioner offers a comprehensive indoor wet wash in just 21 minutes, ensuring 99.9% clean air with minimal effort. This advanced feature uses Cold Expansion Technology for enhanced cooling with a 98.2% expansion rate and Express Washing Technology for optimized water drainage for improved efficiency. This self-cleaning system not only saves time and eliminates the need for annual servicing but also enhances cooling performance and extends the lifespan of the air conditioner.

Hexa Inverter Technology

Powered by Full DC Inverter technology, with an Electronic Expansion Valve and dual DC compressor, the air conditioner is built with a highly durable design to ensure superior performance and efficiency. It features Full DC Motors (Indoor and Outdoor Units) designed for robust performance and long-term durability, while the Full DC PCB ensures consistent efficiency even under extreme heat conditions. Advanced controls like TLFM Inverter Control and PID Inverter Control enable precise temperature regulation with minimal variation of just +/- 0.1°C. Additionally, A-PAM Inverter Control automatically adjusts DC voltage for stable and efficient operation. This robust technology delivers exceptional cooling, making it the perfect choice for reliable, long-lasting comfort in any environment.

Intelli Convertible - 7 in 1

The intelligent convertible feature enables users to manually adjust the cooling capacity of the air conditioner according to their needs. This flexibility allows users to choose the ideal tonnage for their space, leading to substantial energy savings while maintaining the perfect indoor climate.

High Ambient Performance

Haier’s advanced cooling technology is built to withstand the harshest summer conditions. It features an advanced conformal coating, it protects key components from harsh elements, ensuring durable and reliable performance. Even in temperatures soaring up to 60°C, the air conditioner operates without tripping and delivers stable and efficient cooling at peak capacity. This robust design guarantees consistent performance, even under the toughest conditions.

Hyper PCB

Haier’s cutting edge PCB is designed for durability and efficiency, protected by a thicker conformal coating that shields it from external damage. Made from flame-resistant FR-4 material, it ensures superior electrical insulation in any environment. The Smart Power Module features a high-definition temperature sensor, optimizing compressor performance for exceptional cooling and heating efficiency. This advanced design guarantees reliable, long-lasting operation under all conditions.

20-metre-long air flow

The 'TURBO' mode feature offers powerful and consistent cooling for Indian households. With an impressive 20-meter long airflow, it ensures quick and even cooling, reaching every corner of the room for optimal comfort.