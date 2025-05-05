Haier Launches C90 and C95 OLED TVs for a cinematic experience at home

Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, has introduced a new range of premium OLED TVs, delivering an unparalleled big screen viewing clarity for premium modern Indian homes. The Haier C90 OLED TV comes in screen sizes of 55”, 65” and 77” while the Haier C95 OLED TV is available in 55’’, and 65” models only, screen sizes with a sleek, stylish bezel-less design, a premium metal swivel stand, HDR 10+ & Dolby Vision IQ support. These TVs redefine home entertainment by offering exceptional picture quality with enhanced contrast, vibrant colours, and stunning clarity & immersive sound by Harmon Kardon.

Haier's newly launched OLED TVs seamlessly blend premium design with powerful performance, catering to modern Indian consumers seeking an impressive home entertainment experience. OLED technology stands out for its ability to deliver the richest, most vivid colours and the Darkest of blacks, thanks to each pixel emitting its own light. This means that the dark scenes are displayed with true depth, offering a level of contrast and clarity that conventional LED TVs simply cannot match. Integrated with Google TV operations and Hands-Free Voice Control, they offer effortless navigation and smart functionality. The Swivel stand allows for flexible tilting of the screen for a better viewing experience. Locally manufactured, these TVs underscore Haier’s commitment to India’s growth and the ‘Make in India’ initiative, ensuring superior quality, innovation, and technology tailored to Indian consumers.

Commenting on the launch of the brand-new smart TVs, Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “The expansion of our premium TV portfolio has been remarkable, driven by the overwhelming response from customers across India. Last year’s launches received an exceptional reception, reinforcing our belief in delivering innovation that truly resonates with Indian consumers. As a brand that prioritizes quality, design, and cutting-edge technology, Haier India remains committed to providing an immersive viewing experience like never before. With the launch of the C90 and C95 OLED TVs, we are confident in setting a new benchmark in home entertainment. We take immense pride in the fact that these televisions are locally manufactured, further demonstrating our commitment to India's growth and the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

Haier C90 and C95 OLED TVs will go on sale starting 1st May. The new range will be available for purchase on the Haier India website, major electronics stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail channels across the country. The C90 OLED and C95 OLED TVs will be priced starting at INR 1,29,990 and INR 1,56,990, respectively.

Detailed overview of features

Premium and Stylish Design

The new Haier OLED TVs redefine modern aesthetics with their ultra-slim, metal bezel-less frame and sleek, ultra-thin profile that seamlessly complements any living space. Combining style with performance, these TVs enhance your room’s visual appeal while delivering an immersive cinematic experience. Available in multiple screen sizes C90 OLED and C95 OLED TVs are designed to fit effortlessly into both compact and expansive settings.

Best User Interface & Smart Performance

Haier’s OLED TVs, integrated with Google TV, offer seamless navigation and intuitive controls for an enhanced user experience. With hands-free voice control, you can effortlessly manage entertainment using voice commands. The 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage ensure smooth multitasking, while WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 provide fast, stable connectivity. HAICAST and Chromecast built-in allow you to cast movies, games, or music directly from your mobile device without requiring an internet connection. The Bluetooth Sound Cast feature lets you sync your TV with your mobile's audio, delivering immersive sound through the TV speakers. Additionally, the solar-powered remote promotes sustainability with easy charging and a USB Type-C port for added convenience.

Perfect Picture Quality

Powered by OLED technology, the new Haier OLED TVs offer an unmatched visual experience with vibrant colours and deep blacks. Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ optimise brightness and contrast, ensuring stunning picture quality in any lighting condition. MEMC technology enhances motion clarity, making fast-paced action seamless and fluid, while the wide viewing angles provide a pristine experience from every perspective.

Immersive Sound Experience

Experience immersive audio in the Haier C95 OLED TV series that deliver pristine sound, powered by Harman Kardon. The Haier OLED TVs feature a 2.1 channel system with Dolby Atmos, creating a three-dimensional soundscape that fills your space with depth and clarity. The new OLED TV series boast a powerful 50-watt sound system, while the 77” C90 OLED takes it up a notch with a 65-watt setup. Enhanced with dbx-tv technology, these TVs deliver richer, clearer audio, perfectly synchronised with the visuals for a truly cinematic experience.

Advanced Gaming Features

Designed for gamers, the Haier OLED C95 offers a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, coupled with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for a seamless and responsive gaming experience. The Haier C90 OLED TV features a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals across various gaming genres. Whether you're diving into high-speed action or immersive open-world adventures, AMD FreeSync Premium minimises screen tearing and stuttering, delivering fluid and lifelike gameplay.